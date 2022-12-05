Shane Haste Listed Among Cast Of Upcoming Reality Show

The ‘People Are Awesome’ steaming channel has announced a new reality series from Paralympic Blake Leeper, which includes Shane Haste among the cast. Haste is listed under his real name, Shane Veryzer. Here’s a press release:

Eight-time, Paralympic Medalist and current world record holder, Blake Leeper to star in new unscripted series for TMB’s People Are Awesome

Eight-time Paralympic Track and Field medalist and current world record holder, Blake Leeper was born missing both legs below the knees because of a congenital birth defect. Never one to back down from a challenge, “The Speed Demon” will step outside of his comfort zone to conquer a series of unusual and athletic challenges specifically designed to test his physical prowess. In each episode, Blake will meet with an expert or athlete to recreate viral acts of physical feats.

“I believe you can do anything you put your mind to and I’m excited to tackle new challenges head-on with the help of an all-star lineup,” said Blake Leeper, eight-time Paralympic Track and Field international medalist, world record holder, and three-time American record holder. “In each episode, I will collaborate and compete with the best of the best in their respective categories, to prove that life is really what you make of the hand you’re dealt.”

Season 1 of “Are You Faster than Blake Leeper?” features a variety of Paralympic, Olympic, and pro athletes including Paralympic gold medalist Matt Scott, Jasmin Hashi, Jack Williams, Michael Itkin, professional wrestler Shane Veryzer, trick shot expert/influencer Trick Shot Sam, Zuzana Lova, and decorated championship diver Carolina Sculti. In each episode, Leeper is mentored by an athlete to learn and attempt a different sport before they compete against each other.

“The People Are Awesome channel is dedicated to exactly what the name suggests – highlighting the remarkable actions of individuals,” said Chris Rantamaki, SVP of original programming, at TMB. “We are honored to be working with Blake Leeper and a number of notable athletes to bring our audience inspiring and action-packed content.”

People Are Awesome reaches millions of viewers across the world’s top streaming platforms including Redbox, Samsung TV Plus, The Roku Channel, and XUMO. New episodes will premiere every Thursday at 8 PM ET. Follow People Are Awesome on social media for all the latest news and updates about this series.

To watch “Are You Faster Than Blake Leeper” visit https://www.peopleareawesome.tv.