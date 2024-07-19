Shane Haste On Signing His New Deal With NJPW, Difference Between NJPW & WWE

Shane Haste recently signed a new contract with NJPW, and he spoke about signing on and more in a new interview. Haste spoke with WrestleMobs (per Bodyslam.net for a new interview talking about his decision to stick with NJPW and more, and you can see a couple of highlights below:

On confirming that he signed a new NJPW contract: “Yeah, with other options out there and whatnot, I don’t know. I love Japan. New Japan treats me so well. Seeing how other friends were getting treated at other companies, it just didn’t make things seem very appealing to me, compared to just how well New Japan look after me, how accommodating they are, and just the trajectory that TMDK is going at the moment there, it’s like why would I want to leave?”

On the biggest difference between NJPW and WWE: “It’s just so chill… we do our wrestling thing, and then we can just hang out. Everyone’s normal. No one’s trying to steal anyone’s job. The freedom and the fun of it all… It’s just easier when you have your mates to bounce off of.”