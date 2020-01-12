wrestling / News

Shane Helms, AEW, Taya Valkyrie & More React to La Parka’s Passing

January 12, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
La Parka

– Several members of the wrestling industry took to Twitter following the news of La Parka’s passing to pay tribute to him. As reported last night, the second La Parka (not the one from WCW, who now works as LA Park) passed away on Saturday night at the age of 56.

You can see reactions from Taya Valkyrie, Tommy Dreamer, the NWA and AEW, Shane Helms and more below:

