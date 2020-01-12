Shane Helms, AEW, Taya Valkyrie & More React to La Parka’s Passing

– Several members of the wrestling industry took to Twitter following the news of La Parka’s passing to pay tribute to him. As reported last night, the second La Parka (not the one from WCW, who now works as LA Park) passed away on Saturday night at the age of 56.

You can see reactions from Taya Valkyrie, Tommy Dreamer, the NWA and AEW, Shane Helms and more below:

I have lost so many people in the last 5 years in Lucha Libre and my life. This hits hard. Que en paz descanza La Parka. @Parka_AAA 🙏🏻💔 — Wera Loca (@TheTayaValkyrie) January 12, 2020

I had the opportunity to wrestle

La Parka in Mexico City

Very sad news in professional wrestling

Prayers for strength for his family pic.twitter.com/Vqml49psVG — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) January 12, 2020

RIP La Parka from AAA 💔 Would like to clarify @laparktapia is still with us, I’ve had a few people message me. I thank you for your messages, my condolences to everyone. He will be missed. — Salina de la Renta (@salinadelarenta) January 12, 2020

Yes, and it’s terrible news, but it needs to be said that this isn’t the “WCW” La Parka that I knew. It was a different guy. Still tragic for his family and friends. https://t.co/pJOyMD0Hww — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) January 12, 2020

The National Wrestling Alliance sends its deepest sympathies to the friends, family and fans of the wrestling legend La Parka. pic.twitter.com/6QKncM0NlE — NWA (@nwa) January 12, 2020

Condolences to the family, friends & fans of Lucha Legend La Parka. #LaParkaAAA 🙏 FYI- this is not the “chairman of WCW” La Parka (he still wrestles but as La Park) — TAZ (@OfficialTAZ) January 12, 2020

We are saddened to learn that La Parka has passed away. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/FTQnhpCeX4 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) January 12, 2020

This are terrible news. My heart goes to his family and friends💔💔💔

This are the dangers of wrestling. La Parka died doing something that he love and he risked everything for it.

Respect our sport. THERE IS NOTHING FAKE ABOUT IT! #RIPLaparka https://t.co/k0tS6RbfUK — Thunder Rosa (@thunderrosa22) January 12, 2020