AAA’s La Parka Passes Away At Age 56

AAA has announced that the current La Parka, Jesús Alfonso Escoboza Huerta, passed away on Saturday night at the age of 56. La Parka suffered a neck and cervical fracture and had surgery after a botched suicide dive in late October 2019 and was never able to fully recover.

Huerta was the second La Parka, taking over after the original (best known for his time in WCW in the 90s) left AAA and now wrestles as LA Park.

We’d like to send our condolences to the family and friends of La Parka.

Horrible news to report tonight. The AAA version of La Parka passed away today at the age of 56. This is the one who had the serious accident in November during a dive outside the ring and never recovered. This is not the WCW La Parka, who is now LA Park, to be clear pic.twitter.com/5umEsL2ISS — CauliflowerAlleyClub (@CACReunion) January 12, 2020

Con mucha tristeza lamentamos informar que nuestro amigo e ídolo de la lucha libre mexicana Jesús Alfonso Escoboza Huerta "LA PARKA" ha fallecido. Externamos nuestro apoyo y condolencias a toda su familia y elevamos nuestras oraciones para su pronta resignación. Descanse en paz pic.twitter.com/JNtTYKOlwG — Lucha Libre AAA (@luchalibreaaa) January 12, 2020