AAA’s La Parka Passes Away At Age 56

January 12, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
La Parka

AAA has announced that the current La Parka, Jesús Alfonso Escoboza Huerta, passed away on Saturday night at the age of 56. La Parka suffered a neck and cervical fracture and had surgery after a botched suicide dive in late October 2019 and was never able to fully recover.

Huerta was the second La Parka, taking over after the original (best known for his time in WCW in the 90s) left AAA and now wrestles as LA Park.

We’d like to send our condolences to the family and friends of La Parka.

