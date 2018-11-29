Shane Helms Says Enzo Amore Crashing Survivor Series Was Disrespectful

Shane Helms recently appeared on the X-Pac 1,2,3 Podcast, and explained why he thinks Enzo Amore’s Survivor Series stunt was disrespectful…

“I think it was disrespectful because there were guys in the ring working. He tried to take away from them so that’s disrespectful to the guys in the ring. And honestly my gut reaction was, ‘Is this a work? Are these guys in on it?’ I think that comes from just being in the business for so long, you sometimes think everything is a work but if it’s not it’s just disrespectful to the guys in the rin. If I am in the ring busting my a– and I find out one of the boys is out in the crowd trying to take away from it, we’re gonna have a conversation in the back. And that has happened at shows… I don’t know where he’s at in his life, if it’s just a publicity stunt and I don’t know the guy at all so I don’t know where his head is at. Hopefully he can find some kind of success that brings him happiness in his life.”