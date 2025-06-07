– TMZ Sports recently caught up with Shane McMahon, the son of former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, asking him about rumors of McMahon starting up a new wrestling promotion. Shane stated that the rumors of him starting a new promotion with his father are “false.”

Shane McMahon stated, “You never know what’s going to happen out there. Of course, anything can happen in WWE, but those rumors are false. Those rumors are false.”

Shane was also asked about possibly working with AEW. He noted his meeting with AEW’s Tony Khan that took place in July 2024, stating, “Maybe. Had a meeting with AEW and wish them you know continued success, or whatever, but it’s not WWE. It’s not the company I helped build, but you never know what’s going to happen in this business.”

Regarding his father, Vince McMahon, Shane stated, “He’s enjoying life, getting a little bit of rest in there, but if you know my dad, he’s gung ho, always doing the next thing, and that’s what he’s focused on.” As previously noted, Vince McMahon registered a new Holdings, Investment, and Management LLC last year for a company called 14th & I. The trademark on 14th & I was filed for private equity fund investment and entertainment production.