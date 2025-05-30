Vince McMahon Launches New Private Investment Firm 14TH & I

Wrestlenomics reports that Vince McMahon registered a a Holdings, Investment, and Management LLC last year for a company called 14TH & I. The filing was made in Connecticut back on September 20. On August 23, McMahon filed to trademark “14TH&I” and “14TH & I” for private equity fund investment and entertainment production.

Former WWE executive Brad Blum is the President of the new company. His LinkedIn describes it as: “14th & I is a private investment firm focused on the sports, media, & entertainment sectors. We are a disciplined, flexible, long-term capital and strategic partner, primarily targeting buyouts/majority deals, as well as selective growth-oriented minority investments. We seek to partner with and empower exceptional management teams, providing deep expertise, capability, and relationships to help drive significant long-term value.”

Fightful notes that the name appears to be a reference to Vince’s father’s Capitol Wrestling Corporation, which was located on the corner of 14th and I Streets in Washington D.C.