Shaul Guerrero on Her Long-Term Goals a Wrestler, Her Upcoming Match With Deonna Purrazzo

– During a recent interview with Vikram Prashar for Wrestling With Awareness, Shaul Guerrero spoke about her career, her upcoming match with Deonna Purrazzo and more. Below are some highlights (via PWInsider):

Shaul Guerrero on possibly getting more involved in AEW: “I mean, I wouldn’t say no! Hahaha, uh, I’m definitely working, I’m working really hard, uh because, AEW truly did light a fire in me. Especially finding that, it was just a very different environment then what I was used to at other promotions and I really love it there, and I see how happy the talent is, and honestly, I’m working my butt off on the indies, I want to learn more, I want to wrestle everyone, but it’s all, like with hindsight too, or my future focus on AEW to be honest.”

On her goals as a professional wrestler: “The dream is to be able, to be able to be on tv as a professional wrestler, and also very active in my dance career at the same time. So, I think that’s why I look at AEW and Impact as two, um, better fits for me than something with WWE because we all know when your in WWE, that is the only thing you can do, and it’s, it’s very, all consuming there… which is great! But that’s just not the life I’m trying to live.”

On who she’d be interested in facing: “I mean, that’s such a hard question honestly, because like I really feel like, I mean, like wrestlers have, have strengths and weaknesses, you know what I mean? So like, I do, I do find um, I really want to face Serena Deeb. I really, I’ve had the privilege of just being in the ring with her for a drill, and I was, I was like floored with how amazing she is, how wonderful she made me look and feel, and how confident she was in my ability. I don’t know, I really wanna face her. Absolutely, but there’s so many amazing people out there, like I’ve always wanted to face Natalya, and Natalya is, you know, for real, a G.O.A.T. and I really appreciate her talent and she’s always been, just always a phenomenal person to me.”

Shaul Guerrero on facing Deonna Purrazzo in Impact Wrestling: “Oh my god, well like, on, in like a real sense, like, I mean, I’m very honoured, to be able to work with such a proficient technician in the ring for sure and I have a feeling I’m going to learn a lot from her, but at the same time I do have something to prove and she’s clearly already proven to the world like, that she deserves the Impact title and that she is a bad, she’s a badass, you know what I mean? But I have a lot of proving to do and sometimes when you’re up against somebody that has a lot of proving to do, and has a lot of ground to cover, you never know what can happen. So, I just want her to be on her A game and not think that little Guerrero doesn’t have anything to bring to the table, because I do.”