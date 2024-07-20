– During a recent interview with Developmentally Speaking, former WWE talent Shaul Guerrero, the daughter of the late Eddie Guerrero, discussed her time in WWE and revealed she attempted to make a return at one point. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Shaul Guerrero on her run in WWE: “I was trying my hardest. I think the values they held with what they wanted from somebody who’s female presenting the company, they were not aligned. Those values with my recovery were not aligned, and I needed a longer break so I took a year off.”

On attempting a return to WWE and training at the Performance Center: “So I packed my bags and I drove from Houston to Florida and we tried again. At that time I was at the WWE Performance Center and I was like, ‘This is nice!’ like, ‘This is different.’ Even though that next time still didn’t work out like as far as neck injuries, it just wasn’t… going. Like, the way I wanted it to go and it wasn’t working out. But I happened to meet my husband at the time, and it all worked out in a different way.”

Her husband is former WWE Superstar Matthew Rehwoldt, aka Aiden English. The couple married in January 2016, and they’re still together to this day.