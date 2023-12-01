Shawn Michaels Calls Dominik Mysterio WWE’s 2023 MVP

In a recent interview on Cheap Heat, WWE’s Shawn Michaels named Dominik Mysterio as this year’s MVP for the company in his mind (per Fightful). According to Michaels, Dominik displayed an immense professional commitment and effort for his work with NXT and Michaels feels he has likely done the same during his main roster performances as well. You can find a highlight from Michaels and listen to the complete podcast below.

On what he saw with Dominik’s work at NXT this past year: “Well, of course, I can remember the first time and just so early on, thinking to myself like, ‘Rey, he’s already taller than you are’ [laughs], such a young age. But Dom has, to me, Dominik Mysterio, MVP of the WWE this year. Every time he comes here, I look at him as the hardest-working man in the show business. He has just been an ironman for us. I can’t speak to what he does on the main roster, but he has done just everything we have asked of him. He’s done it professionally, he’s done it admirably, done it to the best of his ability. Yes, do I think it’s been to his advantage because a lot was put on him early, and he probably didn’t get the opportunity to develop behind the scenes as much as other people have, and he had to do it out there in front of the world and probably got judged harshly for it, but I’m telling you, I have nothing but admiration for that man. He has been a stud for us. I think from a company standpoint, everybody would agree with me. He got a lot put on him early, and I think he has grown a lot in this last year. I think he’s become a hell of a performer as well, when everything is said and done. But it’s hard for me not to admire the young man who’s worked so hard for us.”