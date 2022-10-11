Shawn Michaels is now the Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative in NXT, and he recently discussed transitioning into that role. Michaels was a guest on The Ringer and talked about his new position, as well as how he hasn’t quite left his old job behind. You can check out some highlights below:

Shawn Michaels on being the ‘face of NXT: “It is a new role for me, certainly. I usually am more comfortable behind the scenes and doing my job. But look, this is an exciting new time. I love the men and women in NXT, I love helping them out, help produce the television show. We’re excited about Halloween Havoc. I’m thrilled to have this kind of responsibility. And look, I think this is probably the hardest aspect of the job for me to be perfectly honest, is getting out there and promoting NXT and making sure that we keep this brand alive and well.”

On transitioning out of coaching: “So look, I am no longer in the coaching role. I am in the television aspect of what we do. But look, I still can’t help myself, there are times when I go down and watch the training. I like to watch different aspects. I have my fingers in just about everything that is NXT. That is not always part of my job description, but it’s part of my personality that I can’t really help. I have legitimately fallen in love with all of the talent that’s there. It’s hard to not want to do everything you can to help them.

“So I have a tendency to spread myself maybe a little thin at times. But again, I feel like when they are ready for television and they start to get to the point where they’re getting TV ready, I need to have a little insight and background on them. So much of this job is relational. And I don’t want to make it all just business. And that’s something that Hunter and I have always done when we’ve been doing this job.”

