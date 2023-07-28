Shawn Michaels Offers An Open Invitation For Main Roster Names To Come To NXT

In a recent media conference call prior to NXT’s Great American Bash event, Shawn Michaels offered some thoughts on the recent influx of main roster talent appearing on NXT’s brand (via Fightful). Michaels indicated that both NXT and the talent on the brand benefit from the synergy within the promotion and name-dropped a few wrestlers he would particularly enjoy having at NXT. You can find a few highlights and watch a recording of the call below.

On the cooperative dynamic between WWE’s brands and its effects for NXT: “Certainly, the synergy is a benefit to us. After the last year and a half of having regular, not just main roster superstars, but developing and getting over NXT superstars, has made a big difference. We had some growing pains early on, but now people understand and are invested in a great deal of the NXT characters. I’d be lying if having synergy with the main roster is not a plus for us. It’s huge, obviously. Everybody knows that in the developmental system, anybody who wants to get better in this line of work, the best thing you can do is be in the ring with people better than you. That’s something we’ve been fortunate to have here lately in NXT. There are a lot of different reasons for the ratings, but I’ll take whatever we can get. We’re excited that we have good momentum and everyone is real excited about Great American Bash because the card is stacked and is going to be fantastic.”

On who Michaels would like to see appearing on NXT in the future: “As far as who else we would like to have, I have to be honest, we are thrilled to get what we do get. I’d love to have Brawling Brutes, wouldn’t mind Imperium, I’d love to have Sami and Kevin. Anybody who is willing to come down and help us out on the main roster, I don’t think we’d be turning a lot of people down.”