Shawn Michaels Credits Sara Del Rey For Work With WWE & NXT Women’s Division

Shawn Michaels gives Sara Del Rey a ton of credit for her work in training up the current and future stars of the Women’s Division in WWE and NXT. On last week’s media call promoting NXT Battleground, Michaels shouted out Del Ray (aka Sara Amato) for training the division and being NXT’s “greatest secret.”

“I feel the need to tout the system here,” Michaels said (per Fightful). “To tout the system, I have to give a lot of credit to Sara Amato. The women’s division, not just here in NXT, even on the main roster, is on a level that I think is off the charts. When everything is said and done, everything comes down to the work of Sara, she had been the one that has been the pioneer of that here in NXT for the longest time.”

He continued, “I know there are a lot times…Sara is a mom now, and we obviously work around her schedule, but she is so good at staying in the background and saying she doesn’t like to get noticed that much and she’ll probably get mad at me for talking about her here. She is the single greatest secret, I think, that NXT had because she does absolute wonders with the women that come through the doors of NXT. I need to get that out there on Sara. She does an amazing job here.”

Amato has been working for WWE as a trainer at the Performance Center since 2012.