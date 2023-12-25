– Former WWE Superstars Cassie Lee (aka Peyton Royce) and Shawn Spears revealed on social media that they are expecting their second child. Cassie Lee is due to give birth later next year. You can see their announcement video and baby gender reveal below.

The couple previously welcomed their first son, Austin Jay, earlier in January. Also, Cassie Lee’s former tag team partner in WWE and Impact, Jessica McKay, gave birth to her first child just four days ago.

On behalf of 411, congratulations to the family on their new addition!