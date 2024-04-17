Shawn Spears Reportedly Helped Produce This Week’s WWE NXT

– Fightful Select reports that WWE NXT Superstar Shawn Spears has started doing producing work since he returned to the brand earlier this year. According to the report, Spears started shadowing NXT producer Johnny Moss on last night’s show, and he helped produce both women’s matches on the live USA Network broadcast.

Other former wrestlers-turned-producers for NXT include Matt Bloom, Oney Lorcan, and Wesley Blake. Moss is reportedly universally liked by the talent roster in NXT as both a coach and a producer.

Additionally, the report notes that it’s unknown if the plan is for Shawn Spears to take on a full-time producing role behind-the-scenes in NXT. After returning to NXT, Spears also recently told Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp that he responsibilities beyond the ring in NXT.