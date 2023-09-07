wrestling / News
Shawn Stasiak Weighs In On ‘Meat Forever’ Chants At AEW All Out
Shawn Stasiak may not have been the meat that fans were chanting about at AEW All Out, but he still took notice of it. Fans at All Out chanted “meat” and “meat forever” during the Miro vs. Powerhouse Hobbs match at the PPV, and Stasiak, who was known as Meat during his 1999 WWE run, posted to Twitter to comment on the chants.
Stasiak wrote:
“Hey @TonyKhan what’s up with all this “MEAT” business? I mean it was nice to “Meet” you a couple years ago backstage but cmon man….Aged Meat when preserved well….is actually AGELESS!”
Stasiak retired from the ring in 2010 and now works as a chiropractor.
Hey @TonyKhan what's up with all this "MEAT" business? I mean it was nice to "Meet" you a couple years ago backstage but cmon man….Aged Meat when preserved well….is actually AGELESS! 😉👊 pic.twitter.com/08gx9nitFx
— Dr Shawn Stasiak (@drshawn008) September 7, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Rhea Ripley Open To Facing Becky Lynch At Wrestlemania 40
- Road Dogg Criticizes Jack Perry’s Actions At All In, Says He Has ‘Small Ball Mentality’
- Jeff Jarrett On AEW’s Decision To Release CM Punk, Whether Punk Will Wrestle Again
- Eric Bischoff Hopes Bryan Danielson Takes Over AEW Collision Creative, Is Excited For the Potential