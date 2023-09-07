Shawn Stasiak Weighs In On ‘Meat Forever’ Chants At AEW All Out

Shawn Stasiak may not have been the meat that fans were chanting about at AEW All Out, but he still took notice of it. Fans at All Out chanted “meat” and “meat forever” during the Miro vs. Powerhouse Hobbs match at the PPV, and Stasiak, who was known as Meat during his 1999 WWE run, posted to Twitter to comment on the chants.

Stasiak wrote:

“Hey @TonyKhan what’s up with all this “MEAT” business? I mean it was nice to “Meet” you a couple years ago backstage but cmon man….Aged Meat when preserved well….is actually AGELESS!”

Stasiak retired from the ring in 2010 and now works as a chiropractor.