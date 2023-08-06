wrestling / News

Shayna Baszler Chokes Out Ronda Rousey At WWE Summerslam

August 5, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Summerslam Shayna Baszler Image Credit: WWE

Shayna Baszler definitively defeated Ronda Rousey at WWE Summerslam, choking her out with the Kirafuda Clutch. The match was billed as MMA rules, and unsanctioned by WWE. The two hit each other with various strikes and tried several submission holds, but Baszler finally got the submission win. Rousey passed out but did not tap out.

