wrestling / News
Shayna Baszler Chokes Out Ronda Rousey At WWE Summerslam
August 5, 2023 | Posted by
Shayna Baszler definitively defeated Ronda Rousey at WWE Summerslam, choking her out with the Kirafuda Clutch. The match was billed as MMA rules, and unsanctioned by WWE. The two hit each other with various strikes and tried several submission holds, but Baszler finally got the submission win. Rousey passed out but did not tap out.
It's deeply personal between @RondaRousey & @QoSBaszler in the #MMARules match at #SummerSlam! pic.twitter.com/LkI1gAkCxu
— WWE (@WWE) August 6, 2023
The winner of the #MMARules match at #SummerSlam is @QoSBaszler! pic.twitter.com/Di7nmNQ4I8
— WWE (@WWE) August 6, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Possible Spoiler on Talent Seen in Detroit Before WWE SummerSlam
- Cody Rhodes Says Neither He Nor Brock Lesnar Wanted A Stipulation For WWE SummerSlam
- MJF, Britt Baker, Ruby Soho & More Push Back On LuFisto’s Claims About AEW Women’s Locker Room, Lufisto Responds
- Update on Bray Wyatt’s Current Status and Possible Return