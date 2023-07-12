Shayne Hawke Says He’s Out of Action With Broken Neck & Back

Independent star Shayne Hawke will be out of action for a while at least, announcing that he has a broken neck and broken back. The Canadian wrestler posted to his Twitter to announce that he is pulling out of all upcoming bookings and not taking dates for the foreseeable future after he got an MRI that revealed his neck is broken and has been for a while now. He also noted that his back is also broken, one of the discs is fractured and the others have gotten worse.

Hawke noted that it has now gone beyond paralysis risk and he has been referred to a neurosurgeon, and will need to be evaluated before making any decision about his future. He will stay on as head coach of the IWS Dojo and executive producer of IWS Hardcore.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Hawk for a full recovery.