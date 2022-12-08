Shazza McKenzie Says Maven Is Her Favorite Wrestler of All Time

In an interview with Fightful, Shazza McKenzie spoke about meeting former WWE wrestler Maven and said he’s her favorite wrestler ever. Here are highlights:

On almost sharing a ring with Maven: “No! Well I felt that too because they said, ‘Then Shazza gets eliminated and then Maven comes out,’ and I thought, ‘All I wanted was to be in the ring with Maven.’ That was it. That was all I wanted. So if you don’t know, Maven is my absolute favorite wrestler of all time. Like, do you know this? Have I told you this? No, no, no. He’s my favorite wrestler of all time. I have every single Maven action figure that was ever done. I have a whole bunch of signed 8x10s.”

On how they ended up in the same match: “Let me explain how this all came about. When Maven got announced for the Clusterfuck, I was like, ‘Brett. I’m in the Clusterfuck. I don’t care. I’m there.’ ‘There’s fifty other people, I don’t know if we can—’I was like, ‘No, Brett. It’s happening.’ I was like, ‘I have to meet Maven.’ So the night before I told Anthony Greene how much I loved Maven. He was like, ‘Oh, my God. I love Maven. I’ve got his number. I’m gonna tell him this Australian girl is really excited to meet him.’ So he gave him the heads up, which is good, because then I went full fan girl backstage. I saw him in the corner and was like, ‘This is it. I’m gonna meet Maven. This is my lifelong dream.’ So I go up and I’m like, ‘Oh, my God, you’re my favorite wrestler. It’s so good to meet you.’ He’s like, ‘Why am I your favorite wrestler?’ I’m like, ‘I couldn’t fucking tell you, mate. In 2004, I started watching wrestling, I saw you and I said, ‘This is my guy.’ I said, ‘This is it.’”

On meeting Maven: “This is what happened, he’s like, ‘If you need anything ever…’ He’s the sweetest guy in the frickin’ world. He gave me his mobile number. He said, ‘if you need anything ever. I’m here for you.’ So he was already aware that I was obsessed with him. So that’s why when he saw me there he went and picked me up. I walked backstage and I could have quit wrestling that night.”