Sheamus Says Brawling Brutes Got Sidelined In WrestleMania Build: ‘It Could’ve Been Better’

Sheamus says he has tried to get Ridge Holland and Butch more involved in storylines, noting that they got a bit sidelined during his WrestleMania feud. Sheamus recently spoke with Metro and said that he doesn’t believe WWE has done as much with the tag team as they could have and noted that their taking a backseat in his feud with Gunther and Drew McIntyre heading into WrestleMania was frustrating for them. You can see highlights below:

On the group not being able to show everything it has to offer: “I just don’t think they’ve really capitalized on the group, I don’t think they’ve really let us show what we can do. This stop/start stuff is really hard when you’re trying to highlight young talent. It’s frustrating, you know? So I dunno, maybe we’ll get an opportunity to show what we can really do as a group because a lot of those other groups who are out there now have definitely got an opportunity that we haven’t had to do some storyline stuff, some character stuff. That’s kinda been a shame, mate, to be honest, considering the talent that’s in there.”

On trying to get Butch and Holland involved his feud with Drew McIntyre & Gunther: “I’ve always tried to get the boys involved, there’s just a lot of creative stuff that’s out of my hands. They kinda got sidelined on that, which shouldn’t have been the case. Especially the history we have with Drew, there was a great opportunity to tell a story there of Drew coming back into the fold and the boys being apprehensive of that happening.”

On Butch & Holland’s potential: “They’re young, they’re hungry, they’ve wanted to do this their whole lives! Ridge has been a fan of wrestling his whole life, Butch has been doing this from a young age. Sitting on the sidelines, especially when you’re passionate and you know you’re talented and you know you can go, there’s nothing more frustrating. It could’ve been better.”