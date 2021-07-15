Sheamus Gets Engaged To Longtime Partner

Sheamus is set to get married, as announced by his longtime partner on social media. Isabella Revilla posted to Twitter to reveal that the WWE United States Champion proposed to her in Ireland, as you can see below. Revilla wrote:

“When I was pining to go to Ireland as a young girl, I would tell people it was because ‘If magic exists, it has to be in Ireland.’ Well, it does exist. Couldn’t imagine a more magical place to say YES Couldn’t imagine a better person to spend my life with. (And couldn’t think of better shoes to get engaged in than Crocs #engaged #cliffsofmoher #love #sunset #ireland #crocs”

The couple have been dating for several years. On behalf of 411, congratulations to the happy couple.