Sheamus Praises State of Irish Wrestling and Joe Cabray, Said He’d Love to Make an Appearance in OTT

The Irish Mirror recently spoke to WWE Superstar Sheamus, who discussed the Irish independent wrestling scene. Below are some highlights.

Sheamus on the state of Irish wrestling: “What’s happening in Irish wrestling right now is amazing. Joe Cabray is doing a phenomenal job. He spent some time in FCW [WWE’s old Developmental territory], but obviously he’s an entrepreneur and he had a bigger vision. He wasn’t comfortable in America and he just loves wrestling and knew what it could be capable of in Ireland. I think all of that is very good for young wrestlers back home. Even if you look at WWE we have five Irish people involved if you count Jordan Devlin on NXT UK and Fit Finlay producing as well as myself, Becky Lynch and Finn Balor.”

Sheamus on possibly appearing at an OTT like Finn Balor’s surprise appearance in 2016: “I’d love to go, but it’s just a matter of actually getting home. I don’t get the chance to get home much, and when I do my mam is in Clare and my dad is in Dublin so it’s hard when you have a few days to travel all the way around the country. When I was back last time I missed a show because I had just got back.”