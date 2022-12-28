wrestling / News

Sheamus Vows To Win Intercontinental Title in 2023

December 27, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw Sheamus Image Credit: WWE

Sheamus has held many titles in WWE, and he plans to add the Intercontinental Title to that list in 2023. The Smackdown star took to his Twitter account to retweet a clip from WWE of his match with Gunther at Clash of the Champion, writing:

“..in 2023 i take the IC.”

Sheamus is a three-time WWE Champion, a former World Heavyweight Champion, a three-time US Champion, four-time Raw Tag team Champion, and a one-time Smackdown Tag Team Champion..

