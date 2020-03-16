wrestling / News
SHIMMER, RISE Are the Latest to Postpone Events Due to Coronavirus
March 16, 2020 | Posted by
SHIMMER and RISE are the latest companies to delay events due to the impact of the novel coronavirus. SHIMMER has announced that their March 28th and 29th events are being delayed, while RIS is postponing its March 26th and 27th events. You can see the Facebook announcement from RISE below:
