wrestling / News

SHIMMER, RISE Are the Latest to Postpone Events Due to Coronavirus

March 16, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
shimmer

SHIMMER and RISE are the latest companies to delay events due to the impact of the novel coronavirus. SHIMMER has announced that their March 28th and 29th events are being delayed, while RIS is postponing its March 26th and 27th events. You can see the Facebook announcement from RISE below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Rise, SHIMMER, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading