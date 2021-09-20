SHINE 68 Results: Ivelisse Defeats Allysin Kay

SHINE held their SHINE 68 event last night at the OCC Road House in Clearwater, Florida, which aired on WWNLive and FITE TV. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Amber Nova def. Kaci Lennox

* Myka Madrid def. Kelsey Heather

* Tracy Nyxx def. Alyx Sky

* SHINE Nova Championship (Road House Street Fight): The WOAD def. Natalia Markova to become the new Champion.

* Santana Garrett made her return to the promotion.

* ACR def. Katalina Perez

* The Coven (Erica Torres & Chelsea Durden) (w/ Vipress) def. Kelsey Raegan & Sahara Se7en

* Marti Belle def. Stormie Lee

* SHINE Championship (Steel Cage): Ivelisse (c) def. Allysin Kay