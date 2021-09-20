wrestling / News
SHINE 68 Results: Ivelisse Defeats Allysin Kay
SHINE held their SHINE 68 event last night at the OCC Road House in Clearwater, Florida, which aired on WWNLive and FITE TV. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Amber Nova def. Kaci Lennox
* Myka Madrid def. Kelsey Heather
* Tracy Nyxx def. Alyx Sky
* SHINE Nova Championship (Road House Street Fight): The WOAD def. Natalia Markova to become the new Champion.
* Santana Garrett made her return to the promotion.
* ACR def. Katalina Perez
* The Coven (Erica Torres & Chelsea Durden) (w/ Vipress) def. Kelsey Raegan & Sahara Se7en
* Marti Belle def. Stormie Lee
* SHINE Championship (Steel Cage): Ivelisse (c) def. Allysin Kay
What a brutal match against @_TheWOAD at #SHINE68 tonight!! 💪 I’m bleeding all over, everything hurts! And yes, I lost! But that was a HELL of a match!!!🔥 I love a tough challenge and nights like this you never forget! Thanks to the crowd for being so HOT! ❤️ #womenswrestling pic.twitter.com/jtM1HjaJlW
— Natalia Markova (@RealNMarkova) September 20, 2021
And Still Your Shine Champ @RealIvelisse #SHINE68 pic.twitter.com/taQAhJSKtG
— Liz CadmusDiaz (@Andromeda217) September 20, 2021
.@MartiBelle arriving to #SHINE68!🔥 pic.twitter.com/SZiiBW2Wf6
— 🔥PHX🔥 (@AdrianCGalaviz) September 20, 2021
Main event time! This is gonna be good!⛓🏆⛓ #SHINE68 #WomensWrestling pic.twitter.com/JPmNHz47FY
— 🔥PHX🔥 (@AdrianCGalaviz) September 20, 2021