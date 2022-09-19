SHINE 74 Results: Ivelisse Defends SHINE Championship, More

SHINE 74 took place on Sunday evening, featuring several title matches and more. You can see the results below from the Clearwater, Florida show, which aired on Club WWN, per Cagematch.net:

* Labrava def. Devlyn Macabre

* Harley Cameron def. Valentina Rossi

* Tina San Antonio and Kelly Madan def. Tiara James and Layla Luciano

* Kaci Lennox def. Tracy Nyxx

* SHINE Nova Championship Match: Renee Michelle def. The W.O.A.D.

* Tiffany Nieves def. Eliza Haze

* Lindsay Snow def. Lexi Gomez

* SHINE Tag Team Championship Match: Amber Nova and Ashley D’Amboise def. The Coven by DQ

* SHINE Championship Match: Ivelisse def. Kimber Lee