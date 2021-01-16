SHINE Wrestling Returning Next Weekend With Championship Match, More

SHINE Wrestling is making its return next weekend with its first event since the pandemic, featuring a SHINE Championship match and more. The company announced that SHINE 66 will take place on January 23rd, with Ivelisse defending her title against Allysin Kay.

Also announced for the event are SHINE Nova Champion Natalia Markova, Tag Team Champions BTY, and ACW Women’s Champion Allie Recks. You can see the announcement below: