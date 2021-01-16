wrestling / News
SHINE Wrestling Returning Next Weekend With Championship Match, More
January 15, 2021 | Posted by
SHINE Wrestling is making its return next weekend with its first event since the pandemic, featuring a SHINE Championship match and more. The company announced that SHINE 66 will take place on January 23rd, with Ivelisse defending her title against Allysin Kay.
Also announced for the event are SHINE Nova Champion Natalia Markova, Tag Team Champions BTY, and ACW Women’s Champion Allie Recks. You can see the announcement below:
WE’RE BACK!!
WWN presents #Shine66 LIVE
Saturday 1/23 at 8:00 PM
in Port Richey, FL!
🎫 TICKETS: https://t.co/1lONYsxyMd
TONS of hard hitting action, including your main event:
🏆 Ivelisse vs Allysin Kay for the SHINE Championship!
Don’t miss out! pic.twitter.com/zwGwOvviHR
— SHINE Wrestling (@WWNSHINE) January 14, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross On Signing Taz In WWE, Paul Heyman’s Booking Of Him In ECW, Reason Vince McMahon Changed Stance On Taz
- Arn Anderson On Cactus Jack vs. Vader Rivalry In WCW, How WCW Viewed Cactus, Ron Simmons Winning World Title
- Sonny Kiss Says He’s Fine After Tony Schiavone Mistakingly Said He Was Injured
- Eric Bischoff On Gruesome Sid Vicious Injury At WCW Sin, Decision To Show Injury On Nitro, Shane Douglas In WCW