Shinno On Joining Marigold, Making Her Debut Against Mai Sakurai

Shinno made her in-ring debut at Marigold Shine Forever 2025 against Mai Sakurai, and she spoke recently about the match and joining the company. Shinno spoke with Fightful’s Scott Edwards for a new interview and you can see some highlights below:

On facing Mai Sakurai in her debut: “Mai-san is someone I admire in Marigold, and I had always wanted to fight her in my debut match. She taught me how tough wrestling is and how fun it is. I know I still have a lot to learn, but I hope to make the most of this once-in-a-lifetime experience as I go forward in my wrestling career.”

On her decision to sign with Marigold: “Rossy Ogawa was a big influence. I knew that if I was going to do pro wrestling, I wanted to debut under Ogawa-san, and the fact that there was someone out there who needed me and asked me to join was the biggest deciding factor.”

On Nanae Takahashi’s retirement taking place the same show as her debut: Shinno: “She gave me passion. I didn’t get to fight her in the ring, but I really wanted to make my debut before Nanae-san’s retirement. When my debut was scheduled at Yoyogi, I thought I would bring my own passion to Nanae-san too! With the passion that Nanae-san gave me, I would like to grow as professional wrestler Shinno.”

On following her mother’s path into wrestling: “Ever since I was a little girl, I always thought it would be nice to become a professional wrestler someday. But when I saw my mom at ARSION Final, I wanted to become a pro wrestler even moreso, as if I was given a mission. She taught me many things, not as my mom, but as a senior wrestler and a mentor.”

On Mayu Iwatani joining Marigold: “Since Mayu-san came to Marigold, the number of fans who come to the venue has definitely increased, and there was a huge line for the autograph session and two-shot sessions, which made me realize once again that the influence of an Icon in the women’s professional wrestling world is really amazing. I would like to fight her in a singles match, and since we are both from Yamaguchi Prefecture, I would also like to tag-team with her in a homecoming match.”

On her dream opponent: “Sareee-san. Since both Sareee-san and I use the Uranage, I hope we can have an Uranage showdown someday.”

On what veterans she would like to learn form and possibly team with: “Again, this is Mai Sakurai. I am looking forward to learning a lot from her, as I respect her both as an athlete and as a person.”