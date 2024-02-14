Shinsuke Nakamura Hopes Kazuchika Okada Won’t Go Through Same Hardships He Did After Leaving NJPW

Kazuchika Okada is currently a free agent after his NJPW contract expired and will wrestle his last match there next week. In an interview with Tokyo Sports, Shinsuke Nakamura spoke about Okada’s NJPW exit and said he hopes the Rainmaker won’t experience the same hardships he did when he left the company.

He said: “How do you view your life, who you are, what you want to become? Only you can make that decision, so the courage to take the step that Okada took…I feel like (Antonio) Inoki when I say it, but once you’ve taken the step, you have no choice but to go on. Of course, I will support him, and if there is anything I can do, I will do it. That’s part of it, and also the invisible procedures. There were a lot of hardships I had to go through that I should not have had to go through. I don’t want them to have to go through that, and I hope they will be spoiled.“