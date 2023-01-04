Shinsuke Nakamura Reflects On His Match With the Great Muta, Muta’s Retirement

Shinsuke Nakamura defeated the Great Muta in Pro Wrestling NOAH over the weekend, and Nakamura recently weighed in on what the match meant to him and more. Nakamura spoke with Tokyo Sports for a new interview and you can see some highlights below:

On his match with Mutah: “I guess the best way to describe it is that it was really my first dream. When I woke up this morning, I was horrified and thought, maybe it really was a dream… I haven’t had a match yet, have I? I was horrified. I was really able to expose myself to the world, from the moment I entered the ring to the moment I left. I’m happy that I was able to confidently say, ‘I’ll show you my dreams’ early in the new year, and I’m glad I did it, especially in Japan.”

On getting encouragement from Triple H: “Triple H also gave me some words of appreciation. Rather than being beaten, there is nothing but joy.”

On the importance of Muta to his career: “Keiji Mutou and Great Muta are definitely in my blood as a wrestler.”

On Muta’s retirement: “For me, the story with Keiji Mutoh is over. I’m looking forward to [the match]. I’ll watch it from the other side of the sea.”