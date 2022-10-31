Shinsuke Nakamura Says His Match With The Great Muta Is The Real Forbidden Door

In an interview with Tokyo Sports, Shinsuke Nakamura spoke about his upcoming match with The Great Muta for Pro Wrestling NOAH, which he said was ‘the real Forbidden Door.’

He said: “There were people in WWE who pushed my back. It’s nothing but a miracle. Of course, I wanted to do it. I opened a door that no one could break in. Hahaha…it’s a real ‘Forbidden Door’. I think it’s really fate, and I worked hard to make it happen. I’ve fought Keiji Muto twice in the past, but this was my first encounter with Great Muta, the first and last. I definitely think that I am in the midst of the miracle of the times. Here, Mr. Inoki doesn’t care about it more than necessary. But if you say it a little like Mr. Inoki, it’s ‘happening one inch ahead.’ Well…it’s like Shinsuke Nakamura. There’s a reason to fight. (The opponent) is Great Muta. I don’t think about it because it’s Noah or because it’s New Japan. I’m not talking about that kind of dimension. I’m looking forward to it.“