wrestling / News
Shinsuke Nakamura Says His Match With The Great Muta Is The Real Forbidden Door
In an interview with Tokyo Sports, Shinsuke Nakamura spoke about his upcoming match with The Great Muta for Pro Wrestling NOAH, which he said was ‘the real Forbidden Door.’
He said: “There were people in WWE who pushed my back. It’s nothing but a miracle. Of course, I wanted to do it. I opened a door that no one could break in. Hahaha…it’s a real ‘Forbidden Door’. I think it’s really fate, and I worked hard to make it happen. I’ve fought Keiji Muto twice in the past, but this was my first encounter with Great Muta, the first and last. I definitely think that I am in the midst of the miracle of the times. Here, Mr. Inoki doesn’t care about it more than necessary. But if you say it a little like Mr. Inoki, it’s ‘happening one inch ahead.’ Well…it’s like Shinsuke Nakamura. There’s a reason to fight. (The opponent) is Great Muta. I don’t think about it because it’s Noah or because it’s New Japan. I’m not talking about that kind of dimension. I’m looking forward to it.“
More Trending Stories
- Eddie Kingston on Jon Moxley Trying to Get Him to WWE, His Current Relationship With Claudio Castagnoli & Bryan Danielson
- Kurt Angle on Vince McMahon’s Reaction When He Started Using the Moonsault in WWE
- Booker T Says AEW Is ‘One Bad Accident’ Away From Opinion Changing About Them, Talks Athena’s AEW Dark Match
- More Details On AEW Wrestlers Calling CM Punk’s Story About Larry the Dog An ‘Outright Lie’