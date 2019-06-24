Shinsuke Nakamura On His Position In WWE: ‘I’m Living With It’

In an interview with J Sports in Japan, Shinsuke Nakamura talked about his position in WWE, noting that he felt he had done everything there is to do in Japanese wrestling, which is why he jumped to WWE, and that he is “living with” his position in the company (quote is translated from Japanese by Google).

“Since I became a professional wrestler when I was 22 years old, I was able to come here without looking back. In 2015, there was a feeling that I had done [everything I could do] in the Japanese ring, and I still wanted to keep trying. As the next step, we aim to raise one step further, and take one step to the area we have not touched before. The place for the challenge was WWE. Even now, the situation changes daily, and my position is up and down everyday, and I am living with it.”

Nakamura is set to headline WWE’s upcoming June 28th and 29th shows in Japan against Seth Rollins.