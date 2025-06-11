Shotzi Blackheart On Her WWE Exit, Would Love to Go Back & Is Interested In AEW

Shotzi Blackheart spoke about her exit from WWE and said that she’d love to go back, but is also interested in AEW and TNA. Blackheart appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show and spoke about her release, what she’d like to do next and more.

Shotzi Blackheart spoke about her exit from WWE and said that she’d love to go back, but is also interested in AEW and TNA. Blackheart appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show and spoke about her release, what she’d like to do next and more. You can see highlights below (per Fightful):

On if she was told why her contract wasn’t being renewed: “No and unfortunately, that’s just how it is. I probably will never know why they released me but, WWE doesn’t owe me anything. That’s showbiz, right? They just didn’t think that I was money and that’s okay. I can take that.”

On if she’s looking to land full-time in a wrestling company: “Well, yeah, yeah. I love TNA, I love AEW… AEW [is my preference]. I mean, for so many reasons. I love their freedom, I have a lot of friends there who are doing really awesome things. I’ve heard many stories of how Tony [Khan] treats talent. So, yeah, I do love that he really cares for his talent. That is super important to me… and hot girls get to make out with each other so like that’s cool too [laughs].”

On who she would want to face in AEW: “First thing that comes to mind, Athena. I think that she’s so awesome. I honestly think that she’s the best women’s wrestler in the world. I am such a huge fan of her. Not even because we tagged together and I had so much (fun) with her as a tag team. But I just think she’s amazing, and I’ve never gotten to wrestle her before so, I would love that. But also, you know, Mercedes Moné… Toni Storm, absolutely. Just to hear the promos that she would cut on me. She is killing it. She is killing it. But I wouldn’t want to go to AEW just because I was signed to WWE and I expect them to sign me. I wanna earn my spot. That’s why I wanna just kill it on the indies and if they really love what I’m doing for the rest of the year, I’m game.”

On a possible WWE return: “I mean, I would love to be back at WWE. I loved working there. I didn’t love not working there, you know what I’m saying? It was only when I wasn’t being used that I was unhappy but, any time I was being used, good time. Loved the locker room, loved everyone I was working for. So, yeah, that’s just it. I just don’t wanna go back and not work.”