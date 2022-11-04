SHP Colby Corino’s Painted Black Complete Results 11.03.2022: Crash & Burn Death Match, Intergender Bonanza Super Championship, & More

Colby Corino’s Painted Black event was hosted by Sean Henderson Presents on November 3, having been taped on October 27 in Williamstown, NJ. You can see the full results (via Cagematch) and find some highlights below.

*Loser Goes Back In Time: Jaden Newman defeated Marcus Mathers

*Intergender Bonanza Super Championship Match: Stan Stylez defeated Zoey Skye

*The Ugly Ducklings (Lance Lude & Rob Killjoy) (w/ Coach Mikey) defeated The REP (Dave McCall & Nate Carter)

*Reid Walker defeated Ryan Radix

*Ultraviolent Rules Match: Jimmy Lloyd defeated George South

*Crazy 8: Gabriel Skye defeated Austin Luke & Dyln McKay & The Chad

*Ultraviolent Rules Match: Otis Cogar defeated Sawyer Wreck

*Allison Danger & Colby Corino defeated The Kirks (Brandon Kirk & Kasey Kirk)

*Crash And Burn Death Match: Cole Radrick defeated Matt Tremont

GEORGE SOUTH has a LIGHT TUBE #SHPColby pic.twitter.com/cdKbAVFyHe — Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) November 4, 2022