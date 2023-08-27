SHP Dyln McKay’s Underground Full Results 08.25.2023: Colby Corino vs. Rina Yamashita Headliner, More

The SHP Dyln McKay’s Underground show was hosted by Sean Henderson Presents on August 25 in Williamstown, NJ. You can find the compltete results (via Cagematch) and some highlights below.

* Stan Stylez defeated Chris Bradley and Deklan Grant

* The Ugly Ducklings (Rob Killjoy & White Mike) defeated Wasted Youth (Austin Luke & Marcus Mathers)

* Gabriel Skye defeated The Chad

* Jordan Oliver defeated Kristian Ross

* Dyln McKay defeated Brian Kendrick

* Jimmy Lloyd defeated Ryan Radix

* Bang And Matthews (August Matthews & Davey Bang) defeated Fresh Air (Junior Benito & Macrae Martin)

* Alex Zayne defeated Matt Demorest

* Sean Henderson defeated Paul London

* Hardcore Match: Rina Yamashita defeated Colby Corino

https://twitter.com/IsThisWrestling/status/1695235511449710872



https://twitter.com/IsThisWrestling/status/1695264227269710024