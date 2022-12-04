wrestling / News
SHP To Be Loved Complete Results 12.02.2022: Hardcore Match & More
December 3, 2022 | Posted by
The SHP To Be Loved event was hosted by Sean Henderson Presents on December 2 in Williamstown, NJ. You can find the full results (via Fightful) and some highlights below.
*The Chad defeated Athrun Amada
*Casey Carrington defeated Ryan Redfield
*Reid Walker defeated Razerwyng
*Bobby Orlando defeated Frank Bonetti
*Hardcore Match: Atticus Cogar vs. Jimmy Lloyd ended in no contest
*Stan Stylez defeated Rocket
*Ryan Radix defeated Edward Hawkins
*Marcus Mathers defeated Matt Demorest
*Dyln McKay defeated Colby Corino
