SHP To Be Loved Complete Results 12.02.2022: Hardcore Match & More

The SHP To Be Loved event was hosted by Sean Henderson Presents on December 2 in Williamstown, NJ. You can find the full results (via Fightful) and some highlights below.

*The Chad defeated Athrun Amada

*Casey Carrington defeated Ryan Redfield

*Reid Walker defeated Razerwyng

*Bobby Orlando defeated Frank Bonetti

*Hardcore Match: Atticus Cogar vs. Jimmy Lloyd ended in no contest

*Stan Stylez defeated Rocket

*Ryan Radix defeated Edward Hawkins

*Marcus Mathers defeated Matt Demorest

*Dyln McKay defeated Colby Corino