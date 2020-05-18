Sid Vicious Said Hulk Hogan ‘Screamed and Cried’ After Royal Rumble 1992

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Sid Vicious spoke about how Hulk Hogan acted following the conclusion of the 1992 Royal Rumble, which saw the crowd turn on him. He also noted that the roster was jealous of his push at the time. Here are highlights:

On his 1992 run in the WWF, how Hogan reacted at the Royal Rumble: “Most of them were jealous to the point that I actually gave my notice. At the Royal Rumble when they booed Hogan, Hogan came back into the locker room screaming and crying at Vince and saying he planned that to happen to him. I actually went to Vince that night and offered my handshake and said, ‘Vince, I gotta go.’ Everything he promised me to come there never worked out and I left a lot of guaranteed money in WCW to come work for just a percentage of houses. I didn’t put an ultimatum on them but I took a big chance going there. That time wasn’t any fun.”

On his current relationship with WWE: “It’s pretty good. They always want me a part of things and I’ve got a pretty good merchandising agreement with them where I’m making more money right now than I’ve made in my whole career. A lot of it is because the fans today are picking who they want to see on that network. Because of that, I’ve got a resurgence in this business bigger than I ever had. But the thing is, I don’t have to have anyone give me certified approval. I know what I did in this business and I know it worked,” stated Sid. “What’s happening today is proving what I did back then and that everything I was doing was working.”

On his relationship with Triple H: “I don’t remember working with him at all. I think we traveled a couple of times. As far as relationships, it’s like any other in the locker room as we got along well. He always respected me and I always respected him. When I did the anniversary show for WWE, we talked a bit. He was very cordial and I was cordial and polite to him.”

On if a Hall of Fame induction was discussed: “No, they haven’t said anything about that.”