Silas Young vs. PJ Black Set for ROH Summer Supercard

– ROH Wrestling has announced that Silas Young will face PJ Black in a rematch at ROH Summer Supercard. The event is set for August 9 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. You can check out the full announcement from ROH below.

SILAS YOUNG, PJ BLACK MEET IN REMATCH AT SUMMER SUPERCARD IN TORONTO

Two competitors with contrasting philosophies will meet again when Silas Young and PJ Black square off at Summer Supercard in Toronto on Aug. 9.

Young, the self-proclaimed “Last Real Man in Pro Wrestling,” has showed time and time again that he will resort to any means necessary to gain a victory. It wasn’t that long that Black took a similar approach.

However, the South African native said several months ago that he had realized the error of his ways and would compete with honor and respect going forward, and he has proven to be a man of his word. “The Darewolf” has even become a close ally of LifeBlood, whose mission statement is to restore honor to Ring of Honor.

In the previous encounter between Young and Black, at Mass Hysteria in Lowell, Mass., a couple weeks ago, Black had the momentum in his favor until Young knocked him off the top rope and he landed split-legged on the top turnbuckle. Young immediately followed up with Misery to secure the victory.

Black has been champing at the bit to get another crack at Young, and his opportunity to even the score will come in Toronto. Which of these veteran stars will come out on top this time? Join us live in person or streaming for HonorClub to find out!

Summer Supercard will feature top wrestlers from ROH, NJPW and CMLL competing for championships and in dream matches. Don’t miss your opportunity to see the hottest show of the summer!