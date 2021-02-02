MLW News: Simon Gotch’s Contract Ending Soon, Note on Savio Vega Strap Match, Hopes For Bu Ku Dao

– Simon Gotch’s contract with MLW is set to end very soon, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that Gotch’s deal is about to end and he will be a free agent going forward. Gotch will be able to appear on MLW still, but will no longer be contractually bound to them.

– The site reports that the strap Savio Vega used in his Caribbean Strap match against Richard Holliday was the same one he used Steve Austin for their WWF match in 1996. Vega had the strap in his garage and brought it to use in the match. The strap broke as they were going for the finish, but the company was able to hide that when it aired.

– Finally, it was noted that Bu Ku Dao is someone the company has big hopes for as a potential underdog babyface for the company.