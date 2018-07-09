Simon Gotch Isn’t Proud Of His Work For WWE

In an interview with ProWrestling.com, Simon Gotch said that he’s not proud or happy with his work from WWE, which released him in April 2017. Here are highlights:

On his creative freedom post-WWE: “It has been a lot of fun. I’ve actually gotten to travel more to areas that I’ve always desired to go to and work with people I’ve wanted to work with. I never really worry about creative stuff character-wise because I feel whatever I’m going to do is going to come out of me naturally. If anything, it’s the freedom of not having to worry about a specific character I’m being fed by someone else or being told, “This is how your character will act. This is how they will react to this. This is what they would say.” I have a good idea of my character. I think I know it a little better than a guy who was just given a job 10 minutes ago.”

On his mental state changing after leaving WWE: “I’m just not depressed anymore. Mental health is a big part of it. The reality of it is when you’re in WWE, if you’re not doing work you’re proud of or happy with, it’s going to wear on you. You’re not going to be in the right mindset. Even when you’re working hard, you may not be working as efficiently as you could be. The difference of being on the road 200 days a year, flying out Saturday morning and not getting back Wednesday morning.”

On working for MLW: “The difference between if I’m at MLW, I’m 10 minutes and home. Flying out I can leave Friday morning and being back Sunday night or Monday morning, that extra couple days you are off actually makes a huge difference. It allows you to focus a bit more on training or dieting and have the options of doing things like going to yoga or MMA training to strengthen my overall body. The extra freedom allows you to do all this.”