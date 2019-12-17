wrestling / News

Sin Cara Changes Name, Will Be Cinta de Oro Going Forward

December 17, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Sin Cara

– The former Sin Cara has a new ring name following his WWE release. Pro Wrestling Sheet has confirmed that Jorge Arias, who played the Sin Cara character until his release earlier this month, has taken on the name of Cinta de Oro. Arias has changed his Twitter and Instagram names to reflect the new name.

The previous Cinta de Oro was an idol of Arias’ and one of his coaches. Arias got permission from de Oro’s sons to take the name and, as you can see below, gave him the last mask that de Oro wore.

