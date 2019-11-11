wrestling / News

Sin Cara Reportedly Has Three Years Left On WWE Contract

November 11, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
As previously reported, Sin Cara asked for his WWE release earlier today.

PWInsider reports the WWE superstar still has three years left on his contract. They also report Sin Cara has interest in joining MMA promotion Combates America as he is close with Alberto Del Rio. He is still on the WWE UK tour.

As of now, Sin Cara has not been granted his release from the promotion.

