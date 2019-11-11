wrestling / News
Sin Cara Reportedly Has Three Years Left On WWE Contract
November 11, 2019 | Posted by
– As previously reported, Sin Cara asked for his WWE release earlier today.
PWInsider reports the WWE superstar still has three years left on his contract. They also report Sin Cara has interest in joining MMA promotion Combates America as he is close with Alberto Del Rio. He is still on the WWE UK tour.
As of now, Sin Cara has not been granted his release from the promotion.
More Trending Stories
- Jim Crockett Recalls Ted Turner Being Upset With Clash of the Champions Running Opposite WrestleMania
- Tony Khan Claims He Isn’t Aware of the AEW Production Truck Viewing USA Network, Doesn’t Know What Truck Is Watching
- Jon Moxley on When He Knew He Was Leaving WWE, Having to Apologize For Accidental F-Bomb
- Jim Ross Recalls Ric Flair Taking Jerry Lawler Promos Personally, Going on Radio Rant Against Lawler