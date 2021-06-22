Sinclair CEO Weighs In On Possible Madison Square Garden Return For ROH

Ring of Honor ran Madison Square Garden in a joint show with NJPW in 2019, and with sports venues opening back up Sinclair’s CEO weighed in on a possible return for ROH. Chris Ripley spoke with the Baltimore Business Journal discussing the reports that Sinclair is raising money for a sports streaming service. During the interview, Ripley was asked whether ROH would consider a return to MSG now that venues are reopening to full capacity.

“I think in the not-too-distant future most sporting events will be at or near capacity,” Ripley said. “We’ll have to see with Ring of Honor whether that size event makes sense. But just generally in sports we’re seeing really robust demand and return for near-full facilities.”

Ripley also denied the reports of a $23 price point for the reported streaming service.