ROH Parent Company Sinclair Raising $250 Million For Sports Streaming Service

Sinclair Broadcast Group, the parent company of ROH, is reportedly raising $250 million to create a streaming service for mainstream sports games. The New York Post reports that the company, which has the exclusive rights to broadcast games for several Major League Baseball, MBA, and NHL teams, has been raising the money along with LionTree, an investment bank. The Post spoke with two sources with knowledge of the plans.

According to the outlet, Sinclair has been telling potential investors and hedge funds that it is looking to charge $23 a mongh to fans to stream games in the markets where it owns sports broadcasting rights. Sinclair bought 21 of Fox Sports’ regional networks in 2019 for $9.6 billion. That gave it exclusive broadcasting rights to 14 MLB teams, 16 NBA teams, and 12 NHL teams.

The service is said to have a lot of moving parts, and they would need to negotiate with the leagues to secure the streaming rights. Those talks are not yet complete and the sources say that Sinclair’s money raising is to show the league they can do what they’re promising. One source estimated there is “a better than 50% chance” it will happen.

Sinclair hopes to launch by the start of the 2022 Major League Baseball season. While the report only mentions SBG’s mainstream sports broadcast rights, it is worth noting that they air ROH on the regional networks that brought them the rights to the sports games. So while this is obviously not confirmed in any way, if it does happen there is a chance that Sinclair could potentially end up available on the service.