Singh Brothers Fire Back at Troll To Tells Them to ‘Go Back to India’

The Singh Brothers had a response ready for a troll online who told them to “go back to India.” Sunil and Sami Singh posted to Twitter to comment on their being away from TV, noting, “Admit it. You miss this kinda charisma.”

When a Twitter user told them to “Go back to India,” the brothers replied:

“Your bigotry cannot rob us of our dreams, dude. (Also we’re proud Canadians and love our India)”

The brothers have been off TV since late February, with Samir having lost to Tyler Breeze on the February 21st episode of 205 Live and Sunil’s last appearance coming in a tag loss alongside Samir to Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan on the Febuary 14th episode of the show.

Admit it. You miss this kinda charisma. pic.twitter.com/QdXT00mzGL — Singh Brothers (@SinghBrosWWE) September 21, 2020