Singles Match Added to NXT Great American Bash

WWE has added a new match to the two-night Great American Bash event. William Regal announced that Oney Lorcan will face Timothy Thatcher after Lorcan posted to Twitter saying that if he didn’t get a match with Thatcher he would “start kicking everyone’s ass.”

The show takes place on Huly 1st and 8th on USA Network in place of XT. The current card is:

* Strap Match: Roderick Strong vs. Dexter Lumis

* Aliyah and Robert Stone vs. Rhea Ripley – Ripley has to join The Robert Stone Brand, if she loses.

* Fatal 4-Way No. 1 Contender’s Match: Tegan Nox vs. Dakota Kai vs. Candice LeRae vs. Mia Yim

* Non-Title Match: Sasha Banks vs. Io Shirai

* Oney Lorcan vs. Timothy Thatcher