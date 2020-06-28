wrestling / News
Singles Match Added to NXT Great American Bash
WWE has added a new match to the two-night Great American Bash event. William Regal announced that Oney Lorcan will face Timothy Thatcher after Lorcan posted to Twitter saying that if he didn’t get a match with Thatcher he would “start kicking everyone’s ass.”
The show takes place on Huly 1st and 8th on USA Network in place of XT. The current card is:
* Strap Match: Roderick Strong vs. Dexter Lumis
* Aliyah and Robert Stone vs. Rhea Ripley – Ripley has to join The Robert Stone Brand, if she loses.
* Fatal 4-Way No. 1 Contender’s Match: Tegan Nox vs. Dakota Kai vs. Candice LeRae vs. Mia Yim
* Non-Title Match: Sasha Banks vs. Io Shirai
* Oney Lorcan vs. Timothy Thatcher
You are nothing, if not excitable, Mr. @ONEYLORCAN. I’m pleased to say you will NOT need to take any further action as I’m granting you a match against Timothy Thatcher THIS WEDNESDAY on #WWENXT. #NXTGAB https://t.co/V5xyh4sA1J
— William Regal (@RealKingRegal) June 28, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Rumor on WWE Pulling NXT Contract Offer for Wrestler Due to Sexual Misconduct Allegations
- Backstage Rumor on Baron Corbin Being Upset by Planned Feud With Matt Riddle
- Triple H Discusses the Backstage Rivalry Between The Kliq & Undertaker’s Bone Street Knew, BSK Tattoos, If There Was Real Animosity
- Latest on Tessa Blanchard’s Impact Firing, Why Blanchard Missed Tapings