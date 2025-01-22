wrestling / News

Six-Woman Tag Team Match Announced For TNA Impact

January 22, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
TNA Impact Image Credit: TNA

TNA Wrestling has announced a six-woman tag team match for Thursday’s live episode of Impact on AXS TV. Masha Slamovich will team with Spitfire to take on Rosemary, Heather & Ash by Elegance. Here’s the updated lineup:

* WWE NXT Tag Team Championship: Fraxiom (c) vs. The Rascalz
* The Hardys vs. Moose & JDC
* Masha Slamovich & Spitfire vs. Rosemary, Heather & Ash by Elegance
* Santino Marella to address Josh Alexander quitting TNA
* We’ll hear from Joe Hendry
* Tessa Blanchard to appear

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact, TNA, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading