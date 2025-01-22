wrestling / News
Six-Woman Tag Team Match Announced For TNA Impact
TNA Wrestling has announced a six-woman tag team match for Thursday’s live episode of Impact on AXS TV. Masha Slamovich will team with Spitfire to take on Rosemary, Heather & Ash by Elegance. Here’s the updated lineup:
* WWE NXT Tag Team Championship: Fraxiom (c) vs. The Rascalz
* The Hardys vs. Moose & JDC
* Masha Slamovich & Spitfire vs. Rosemary, Heather & Ash by Elegance
* Santino Marella to address Josh Alexander quitting TNA
* We’ll hear from Joe Hendry
* Tessa Blanchard to appear
THIS THURSDAY LIVE on #TNAiMPACT at 8/7c on@AXSTV in the US, @Sportsnet 360 in Canada and TNA+ around the world.
TNA Knockouts Champion @mashaslamovich and TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champions @DaniLuna_pro and @JodyThreat team up to take on @Heathereckless,@Ashamae_Sebera… pic.twitter.com/YGSI4TMlmS
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) January 22, 2025
