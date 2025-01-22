Six-Woman Tag Team Match Announced For TNA Impact

TNA Wrestling has announced a six-woman tag team match for Thursday’s live episode of Impact on AXS TV. Masha Slamovich will team with Spitfire to take on Rosemary, Heather & Ash by Elegance. Here’s the updated lineup:

* WWE NXT Tag Team Championship: Fraxiom (c) vs. The Rascalz

* The Hardys vs. Moose & JDC

* Masha Slamovich & Spitfire vs. Rosemary, Heather & Ash by Elegance

* Santino Marella to address Josh Alexander quitting TNA

* We’ll hear from Joe Hendry

* Tessa Blanchard to appear