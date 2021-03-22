Sledge Reveals Advice He Received From Steve Austin Before ROH Tryout

In a recent interview with Fightful, Sledge discussed getting advice from Steve Austin, earning an opportunity with ROH, and much more. Here are some of the highlights (via Fightful):

Sledge on his relationship with Steve Austin and getting advice from Austin before his Ring of Honor tryout: “Oh, yeah. Good, man. I talk to Steve, maybe, once a couple months. Just a text, real quick. ‘Hey, brother. How’s it going?’ ‘Good.’ I sent him my Ring of Honor debut. I sent him, when I took a video of me signing my contract. I sent him a video of that. Before I went to the tryout, I talked to him over the phone and asked him, ‘Hey, man. Do you have any advice before I head in there?’ He goes, ‘Leave no doubt in their minds. Leave no doubt. Go in there and be the badass motherfucker I know you can be and go kill that shit.”

On how Austin and AJ Kirsch helped him earn his opportunity with ROH: “He’s, man, if it wasn’t for him, and I thank him all the time, I really do and he always tell me, ‘Shut the fuck up.’ But, if it wasn’t for him, I wouldn’t be probably in the position I am right now. Especially even with AJ Kirsch I wouldn’t be in the position that I am right now. I really wouldn’t.”