Slimmer’s AEW All Out 2021 Review  

Welcome to 411’s WWE SummerSlam 2021 Report. We are LIVE in beautiful Chicago, Illinois. Okay, it’s actually Hoffman Estates, but you get the point. We start with a recap of CM Punk’s return at Rampage a few weeks ago. Next up is a video package for MJF vs. Chris Jericho followed by a video package for Britt Baker vs. Kris Statlander. We move on to a video package for Paul Wight vs. QT Marshall followed by a video package for Miro vs. Eddie Kingston. Next up is a video package for Jon Moxley vs. Satoshi Kojima followed by a video package for The Young Bucks vs. The Lucha Brothers. We move on to a video package for Kenny Omega vs. Christian Cage before heading to live action on the Buy-In Show.



Buy-In Show Match

10-Man Tag Team Match

Best Friends and Jurassic Express vs. Hardy Family Office



Chuck Taylor starts the match against Matt Hardy, but Hardy whips Taylor to the corner and calls for Orange Cassidy. Taylor instead makes the tag to Wheeler Yuta, but Hardy whips Yuta to the corner and again calls for Cassidy. Cassidy gets the tag and climbs into the ring, but Luchasaurus immediately tags himself into the match. Hardy wants no part of Luchasaurus and makes the tag to Jack Evans. Jungle Boy gets the tag and works over Evans before Evans makes the tag to Isiah Kassidy. Yuta gets the tag, but Kassidy takes control and makes the tag to Marq Quen. Quen continues the assault on Kassidy and makes the tag to Angélico. All ten men rush the ring, but Luchasaurus cleans house to regain control. Hardy, Quen, and Kassidy post Luchasaurus in the corner, but Orange Cassidy catches then from behind. Quen hits a standing shooting star press onto Cassidy on Kassidy’s knees before Yuta and Angélico get the tags. Angélico goes for a pin, but Taylor makes the save. Quen hits Yuta with a hurricanrana off the top turnbuckle into a cutter from Kassidy. They pull Angélico into the cover, but Yuta kicks out at two. Taylor and Yuta clean house before Jungle Boy squares off with Kassidy in the ring. Jungle Boy delivers a brainbuster to Kassidy and then climbs onto Luchasaurus’ shoulders for a chicken fight with Evans and Angélico. Jungle Boy locks on the Snare Trap on Angélico, and that’s enough for the submission. After the Match, the Butcher and the Blade attack Orange Cassidy, but the AEW faces make the save.

Match Result: Jungle Boy defeats Angélico with the Snare Trap.

Match Length: 9:22

Slimmer’s Rating: **¾

Dan Lambert, Ethan Page, and Scorpio Sky cut a promo from their private box. They’re brought Andrei Arlovski and Junior dos Santos to the show, and Lambert says they’re all just waiting for his instructions on whose ass to kick next.



TNT Championship Match

Miro (Champion) vs. Eddie Kingson





Miro charges at Kingston to start the match, but Kingston catches him with a knee to the gut. Kingston briefly takes control, but Miro slides to the outside to regroup. Miro heads back into the ring but eats a chop from Kingston. Kingston traps Miro in the corner and unleashes a volley of machine gun chops. Kingston hits an exploder suplex, and Miro again rolls to the outside. Kingston follows Miro to the outside, but Miro whips Kingston into the barricade. Kingston heads up to the apron and dives toward Miro, but Miro catches Kingston in mid-air and counters into a power slam on the floor. Miro picks up Kingston and slams his back into the ring post. Miro rolls Kingston back into the ring and makes the cover, but Kingston kicks out at one. Miro chokes Kingston across the bottom rope and connects with a stiff kick to the back. Kingston gets back to his feet, but Miro drops him with a single shot. Miro locks in a rear chin lock on the mat, but Kingston fights back to his feet and breaks the hold. Miro lands a standing drop kick and then splashes him in the corner. Miro connects with a second splash but misses the third. Kingston kicks Miro to the outside and goes for a suicide dive, but Miro catches him with a punch between the ropes. Miro heads back into the ring but eats a Saito suplex from Kingston. Miro fights back with a forearm shot to the jaw, but Kingston responds with a volley of shops. Miro and Kingston trade shots in the middle of the ring, but Kingston takes control with two more Saito suplexes. Kingston makes the cover, but Miro kicks out at two. Kingston goes for the Uraken, but Miro rolls to the outside to avoid contact. Miro heads back into the ring and connects with a volley of forearm shots to Kingston’s lower back. Miro drops Kingston with a super kick and locks in Game Over, but Kingston makes it to the ropes. Kingston gets back to his feet and hits a DDT, but Miro kicks out at two. Kingston goes for a piledriver, but Miro blocks. Miro connects a low blow mule kick while distracting the referee and then follows up with a running kick to the face for the three count.

Match Result: Miro defeats Eddie Kingston with a running kick to the face.

Match Length: 13:24

Slimmer’s Rating: ***¼



Jon Moxley vs. Satoshi Kojima





Moxley comes to the ring wearing GCW hoodie after winning the GCW World Championship last night. The action spills to the outside early in the match, and Moxley stomps on Kojima’s fingers when they return to the ring. Moxley connect with a volley of knee shots to the face and then works him over in the corner. Moxley chops the chest, but Kojima reverses positions and lands a volley of machine gun chops of his own. Kajima lands an elbow drop followed by a series of forearm shots to the jaw. Moxley fights back with a clothesline in the corner and goes for a brainbuster, but Kojima blocks. Kojima takes Moxley up top and bites Moxley’s head. Kojima hits a superplex and then trades shots with Moxley on the apron. Kojima gets the best of the exchange and hits a DDT on the apron. Kojima hits another DDT in the ring and goes for the Koji Cutter, but Moxley blocks. Moxley locks in a cross armbreaker, but Kojima gets his boot on the bottom rope. Moxley goes for the Paradigm shift, but Kojima counters into a brainbuster for a two count. Kojima goes for the lariat, but Moxley ducks and counters into a German suplex. Moxley hits a lariat, but Kojima doesn’t budge. Kojima whips Moxley to the ropes and sets up for the lariat, but Moxley counters with a running high knee. Kojima hits a left arm lariat and follows up with the Koji Cutter. Moxley and Kojima trade elbow shots in the middle of the ring, but Moxley levels Kojima with a lariat. Moxley locks in a bulldog choke, but Kojima makes it to the ropes. Kojima catches a kick from Moxley and drives a knee into Moxley’s elbow. Kojima goes for the lariat, but Moxley counters with the Paradigm Shift. Moxley hits a second Paradigm Shift and gets the three count. After the match, MINORU SUZUKI shows up to challenge Moxley!!! Moxley and Suzuki trade elbow shots, but Suzuki catches Moxley in a rear naked choke. Suzuki hits the Gotch-Style Piledriver and stands over Moxley’s fallen body.

Match Result: Jon Moxley defeats Satoshi Kojima with the Paradigm Shift.

Match Length: 11:50

Slimmer’s Rating: ***½



AEW Women’s World Championship Match

Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (Champion) w/ Rebel and Jamie Hayter vs. Kris Statlander w/ Orange Cassidy



Statlander drops Baker with a shoulder tackle and follows up with a back elbow shot. Statlander heads up top, but Baker pulls her into a fisherman’s neckbreaker off the top. Statlander tumbles to the outside where Rebel and Hayter heads toward her, but Orange Cassidy evens the odds. Statlander heads back into the ring and works over Baker in the corner. Statlander hits a running elbow strike and follows up with a running knee shot. Statlander hits the inside hook Falcon Arrow and gets a two count. Statlander goes for a short arm lariat, but Baker counters into a backslide pin for a two count. Baker hits a DDT and a low super kick to the head. Statlander charges at Baker in the corner, but Baker counters into a Flatliner into the turnbuckle. Baker and Statlander head up top, and Statlander hits a superplex. Statlander heads up top but misses Area 451. Statlander successfully hits a scissor kick before Baker heads to the outside. Statlander goes for the pendulum moonsault off the apron, but Baker moves out of the way. Baker hits the Stomp off the ring steps, but Cassidy passionately motivates Statlander to make it back into the ring. Statlander goes for the Spider Crab, but Baker blocks. Baker hits the Pittsburgh Sunrise, but Statlander kicks out at two. Baker hits the Stomp, but Statlander again kicks out at two. Baker locks the Lockjaw, and that’s finally enough for the submission.

Match Result: Britt Baker defeats Kris Statlander with the Lockjaw.

Match Length: 11:31

Slimmer’s Rating: ***½



Steel Cage Match for the AEW World Tag Team Championship

The Young Bucks (Champions) vs. The Lucha Brothers





This match can only be won by pinfall or submission. A brawl erupts as soon as the bell rings. The Lucha Brothers take control, and Penta hits a drop kick off the top to Matt’s nether regions. The Young Bucks fight back, and Matt catapults Fénix into a kick from Nick. Penta gets wedges between the cage the ring apron, and then Fénix gets powerbombed into the cage. Matt grabs a chain and chokes Fénix and goes for another powerbomb into the cage, but Fénix counters into a hurricanrana that sends Matt face-first into the cage. Penta and Fénix go for stereo super kicks, but Matt and Nick evade. Fénix hits a double stunner, and Penta follows up with Made in Japan on Matt for a two count. Matt ties up Penta with a Sharpshooter while Nick hits Fénix with a German suplex on the apron. Matt props up Penta on the middle rope while Nick heads up top and hits the Senton Atomico. Matt and Nick go for a double knee shot on Fénix, but Fénix evades. Nick lands a low blow to Fénix and follows up with a low blow to Penta, but that’s totally legal in a steel cage match. Nick rips at Penta’s mask as Matt does the same to Fénix’s mask. Matt and Nick lawn dart Fénix into the cage. Brandon Cutler launches a bag into the ring, and Matt pulls out a boot with the sole completely covered in thumb tacks. Matt sets up for a super kick to Fénix, but Penta jumps in front of Fénix and takes the shot for this brother. Nick shoves Penta into Matt’s boot and grinds his face into the thumb tacks. Penta’s face is a bloody mess. Matt and Nick hit the BTE Trigger on Penta, but Fénix breaks up the pin. Fénix grabs the thumb tack book and drives it into Matt’s face. Fénix and Nick climb the cage, but Matt and Penta pull them back down to the apron. Penta and Matt heads up top, and Penta hits a Canadian Destroyer from the top. All four men get back to their feet in the middle of the ring and trade chops. They all trade super kicks, but Matt is the last man standing. Fénix and Penta kip up and level Matt and Nick with two more super kicks. Fénix heads up top and launches into the stomp-assisted package piledriver from Penta to Nick. Fénix climbs to the top of the cage, but Nick tries to climb as well. Fénix kicks Nick back down to the mat and then dives off the top of the cage onto Matt, Nick, and Penta. Penta hits Nick with an assisted piledriver and finally gets the three count.

Match Result: Penta El Zero M defeats Nick Jackson with an assisted piledriver.

Match Length: 21:50

Slimmer’s Rating: ****½



Women’s Casino Battle Royale

Nyla Rose vs. Thunder Rosa vs. The Bunny vs. Big Swole vs. Tay Conti vs. Diamante vs. Penelope Ford vs. Red Velvet vs. Hikaru Shida vs. Emi Sakura vs. Jade Cargill vs. Kiera Hogan vs. Abadon vs. Leyla Hirsch vs. KiLynn King vs. Rebel vs. Jamie Hayter vs. Anna Jay vs. Riho vs. Skye Blue





Hikaru Shida, Skye Blue, Emi Sakura, The Bunny, and Abadon are the first five women in the match. Shida and Sakura square off as soon as the match begins but then set their sights on Blue and the Bunny. Abadon works over Shida in the corner and then dumps Blue to the apron. Abadon kicks Blue off the apron for the elimination, but then the Bunny eliminates Abadon. Sakura locks up Shida in the Romero Special and then beals her across the ring. Anna Jay, Kiera Hogan, KiLynn King, Diamante, and Nyla Rose are the next five women to enter the match. Sakura and Shida are quickly eliminated, and it’s soon time for five more entrants. Thunder Rosa, Penelope Ford, Riho, Jamie Hayter, and Big Swole are the next five women to enter the match. Big Swole back body drops Diamante to the apron and then knocks her off the apron for the elimination. Hayter and Rose work over Rosa in the corner, but Rosa fights out. Tay Conti, Red Velvet, Leyla Hirsch, Jade Cargill, and Rebel are the next five women to enter the match. Only the Joker has yet to enter the match. Conti goes after Ford as Velvet eliminates Rebel. Jay eliminates the Bunny but then quickly gets eliminated herself. Cargill launches Hirsch to the outside for the elimination. The Joker is revealed to be… RUBY SOHO!!! RUBY SOHO IS ALL ELITE!!! Soho goes after Rose, but Rosa makes the save. Cargill hits Soho with a flipping pump-handle slam as Hayter gets eliminated. Velvet gets eliminated as Rose does the same to Cargill. Conti eliminates Ford, but Rose then eliminates Conti. Nyla Rose, Thunder Rosa, and Ruby Soho are the final three competitors. Rose hits Rosa with a Samoan Drop and then stands on Soho’s neck. Rose ties up Soho in the tree of woe, but Rosa low bridges the top rope and eliminates Rose. It’s down to Thunder Rosa and Ruby Soho. Rosa and Soho square off in the middle of the ring and trade chops. They trade running elbow shots, and Soho whips Rosa to the apron. Rosa pulls Soho to the apron, and they trade kicks on the apron. Soho goes for a German suplex off the apron, but Rosa blocks. Rosa sets up for a Death Valley Driver on the apron, but Soho grabs the top rope to block. Soho connects with a kick to Rosa’s head and knocks her off the apron for the final elimination.

Match Result: Ruby Soho wins the match, last eliminating Thunder Rosa.

Match Length: 21:54

Slimmer’s Rating: **¼



The Final Fight

MJF vs. Chris Jericho





MJF and Jericho trade shots to start. Jericho goes for the Walls of Jericho, but MJF catches him in an inside package for a quick two count. The action spills to the outside, and Jericho whips MJF into the barricade. Jericho beats MJF into the crowd, grabs a stanchion, and beats MJF back to ringside. MJF traps Jericho in the ring skit and drives his knee into Jericho’s ribs. MJF rolls Jericho back into the ring and locks in an arm bar. Jericho fights back to his feet, but MJF catches him with an arm breaker and makes the cover for a two count. MJF hits a suplex and gets another two count. MJF bites Jericho’s fingers, but Jericho counters an attempted suplex into a suplex of his own. Jericho takes control with a forearm shot to the jaw followed by a bulldog. Jericho hits a backbreaker and gets a two count. Jericho whips MJF to the corner and lands a volley of chops. MJF heads up top and hits a double stomp to Jericho’s arm. MJF flips Jericho into the corner and makes the cover for another two count. MJF connects with a headbutt and chops Jericho against the ropes. Jericho back body drops MJF to the apron, but MJF lands on his feet and wrenches Jericho’s arm over the top rope. MJF hits the Heat Seeker on the apron, and Jericho tumbles to the outside. MJF heads to he outside, but Jericho powerbombs him on the apron. Both men roll back into the ring and trade shots in the middle of the ring. Jericho heads up top and dives toward MJF, but MJF catches him with a one-knee Code Breaker. MJF tries to drag Jericho back to his feet, but his back gives out. MJF struggles back to his feet and blocks Jericho from locking in the Walls of Jericho. Jericho hits the Lionsault and follows up with a volley of short clotheslines in the corner. Jericho takes MJF up top and goes to work with a series of mounted punches. Jericho goes for a hurricanrana from the top, but MJF counters into a Liger Bomb from the top. MJF’s back is in bad shape, but he makes the cover for a two count. Jericho gets back to his feet and hits the Code Breaker from the second rope. Jericho make the cover but only gets a two count. Wardlow makes his way down the ramp, but Jake Hager follows him and drags him to the back. MJF hits Jericho with Jericho’s baseball bat while the referee is distracted by Wardlow and Hager. MJF follows up with the Judas Effect and gets the three count, but Jericho’s foot was clearly on the rope. A second referee corrects the decision, and the match is restarted. MJF locks in the Salt of the Earth, but Jericho rolls him into a crucifix pin for a two count. Jericho locks in the Walls of Jericho, and MFJ has no choice but to tap.

Match Result: Chris Jericho defeats MJF with the Walls of Jericho.

Match Length: 21:06

Slimmer’s Rating: ***¼



CM Punk vs. Darby Allin





Punk and Allin lock up in the middle of the ring, but Allin catches Punk with an arm drag takedown. Punk and Allin circle each other and lock up again, but this time Punk catches Allin with a side head lock. Punk drops Allin with a shoulder block and once again circles Allin. Punk goes back to the side head lock, but Allin switches into a standing hammer lock. Punk flips Allin forward, but Allin maintains the hammer lock. Allin releases the hammer lock and rolls up Punk for a two count. Punk scoop slams Allin and moves a cover for a one count. Punk locks in a rear chin lock on the mat, but Allin breaks free and levels Punk with a shoulder tackle. Allin runs the ropes, but Punk catches Allin on his shoulders to set up for the Go To Sleep. Allin quickly slides out the back and heads to the outside to regroup. Allin heads back into the ring and catches Punk with the Coffin Splash in the corner. Punk whips Allin to the corner, and Allin’s back slams into the ring post as he tumbles to the outside. Punk rolls Allin back into the ring and stomps on Allin’s back. Punk hits a back suplex and goes back to the rear chin lock. Allin charges at Punk, but Punk catches him with a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker for another two count. Punk locks in an abdominal stretch, but Allin breaks free and hits a flipping stunner. Allin hits a springboard Coffin Splash and counters an attempted Go To Sleep into a sunset flip for a two count. Allin catches Punk with a Code Red for another two count. Allin heads up top, but Punk hits the ropes to crotch Allin on the top turnbuckle. Punk heads up top and goes for a belly-to-back suplerplex, but Allin shifts his weight in the air and lands on top of punk. Punk hits the Go To Sleep, but the momentum sends Allin out of the ring. Allin beats the referee’s count back into the ring and hits a running knee shot in the corner. Punk sets up for Go To Sleep, but Allin uses a volley of elbow shots to beat Punk down to the mat. Punk rolls to the outside, but Allin dives onto him. Allin heads up top and connects with a flipping senton to Punk on the outside. Allin rolls Punk back into the ring and heads up top. Allin goes for the Coffin Drop, but Punk sits up to avoid contact. Allin goes for a crucifix pin, but Punk rolls through and goes for the Go To Sleep. Allin counters into the Last Supper, but Punk kicks out at two. Punk levels Allin with a leg lariat but eats a pair of boots from Allin in the corner. Allin goes for the poison rana, but Punk counters into the Go To Sleep for the three count. After the match, Sting comes down to the ring, checks on Allin, and shakes Punk’s hand. Allin climbs back to his feet and shakes Punk’s hand. That’s three generations of wrestlers standing in the ring, and it’s a pretty damn awesome sight to see.

Match Result: CM Punk defeats Darby Allin with the Go To Sleep.

Match Length: 16:43

Slimmer’s Rating: ***¾



Paul Wight vs. QT Marshall w/ The Factory





Wight traps Marshall in the corner and chops his chest. Wight hits a second thunderous chop in the corner and then stands on Marshall’s back. Wight hits a third massive chop in the corner and follows up with a fourth. Wight eats a pair of boots in the corner, and Marshall connect with a drop kick to the knee to take Wight off his feet. Marshall goes for the Diamond Cutter, but Wight tosses Marshall away. Wight hits a huge back body drop and then deals with the rest of the Factory. Wight delivers a choke slam to Marshall and gets the three count.

Match Result: Paul Wight defeats QT Marshall with a choke slam.

Match Length: 3:10

Slimmer’s Rating: *



AEW World Championship Match

Kenny Omega (Champion) w/ Don Callis vs. Christian Cage





Omega charges at Cage in the corner, but Cage side steps him and goes for an early Killswitch. Omega slides free, and the action spills to the outside. Cage heads all the way up top and dives onto Cage on the outside. Omega gets back to his feet and beats Cage around ringside. Cage sets a table on top of Cage on the floor, and Callis distracts the referee while Omega hits a double stomp off the apron and through the table on Cage. Omega rolls Cage back into the ring and locks in a modified Camel Clutch before going to work with chops in the corner. Omega hits a back suplex and gets a two count. Omega goes back to the chops in the corner and takes Cage up top. Omega knocks Cage to the floor and heads to the outside. Omega goes for a moonsault off the barricade, but his feel slip. Omega stands in the crowd facing the barricade, leaps to the top while spinning around, and this time successfully this the moonsault off the barricade. Omega rolls Cage back into the ring and hits an Ushigoroshi for a two count. Omega and Cage head up top, and Cage hits a hurricanrana from the top. Omega and Cage get back to their feet and slug it out in the middle of the ring. Cage goes to work with mounted punches in the corner and then chokes Omega across the middle rope. Cage goes for a cloverleaf, but Omega kicks Cage to the corner. Cage hits an inverted DDT and gets a two count. Cage charges at Omega but eats a knee to the jaw. Omega muscles Cage to the corner and lands a volley of chops. Cage hops up top and hits a tornado DDT for a two count. Cage tries to set up for the Killswitch, but Omega counters with a leg lariat to the back. Omega hits the V-Trigger in the corner and follows up with the snap dragon suplex. Omega connects with a second V-Trigger and tries to German suplex Cage off the apron and through a table at ringside. Cage blocks and snaps Omega’s necks on the top rope. Cage spears Omega off the apron and through the table at ringside. The leg of the table came through the table and cut Cage near his ribs. Cage rolls Omega back into the ring and goes for a frog splash, but Omega gets his knees up. Omega lifts Cage, but his back gives out. Omega drives his knee into Cage’s face and follows up with another V-Trigger. Cage counters a Tiger Driver into a high angle cloverleaf, so Callis calls for Gallows and Anderson to come to ringside. Callis distracts the referee while Gallows holds Cage, but Cage breaks free, and Gallows eats a V-Trigger. Cage hits Omega with the Killswitch but only gets a two count. Cage takes Omega up top and goes for a super Killswitch, but Omega counters into a super One Winged Angel from the top for the three count.

Match Result: Kenny Omega defeats Christian Cage with a super One Winged Angel.

Match Length: 21:22

Slimmer’s Rating: ****

After the match, Gallows, Anderson, and the Young Bucks comes to the ring and begin assaulting Cage. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus rush to the ring to make they save, but they get beaten down as well. Omega grabs a mic and says that absolutely no one is one his level. He says that the only people who would ever have a chance to beat him for the AEW title either aren’t here, are already retired, or are already dead. ADAM COLE IS HERE!!! ADAM COLE IS ALL ELITE!!! ALL ELITE BAY BAY!!! Cole attacks Jungle Boy and celebrates with the Elite. Cole grabs a mic and says the Elite are the most dominant faction in the history of this business. Omega says the only thing left is for him to send the crowd home happy… BUT HERE COMES BRYAN DANIELSON!!! BRYAN DANIELSON IS ALL ELITE!!! YES!!! YES!!! YES!!! Danielson teams up with Cage, Jungle Boy, and Luchasaurus to beat down the Elite. Danielson stands tall with Cage, Jungle Boy, and Luchasaurus as the show closes.