Slimmer’s WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 Review  

Welcome to 411’s WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 Report. This afternoon’s Kickoff Show hosts are Jackie Redmond, Matt Camp, and Peter Rosenberg. They start by breaking down the entire card before moving on to a video package for the Elimination Chamber matches. Next up is a video package for Becky Lynch vs. Lita followed by a video package for Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss. We head to a video package for Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg followed by a video package for Ronda Rousey & Naomi vs. Charlotte Flair & Sonya Deville.



Kickoff Show Match

Rey Mysterio w/ Dominik Mysterio vs. The Miz



Miz takes the fight to Mysterio to start, but Mysterio sends Miz to the ropes with a hurricanrana. Mysterio goes for the 619, but Miz slides to the outside to avoid contact. Mysterio hits his sliding splash on the outside, and Dominik rolls Miz back into the ring. Mysterio goes to work with mounted punches in the corner before heading up top, but Miz hits the ropes and ties up Mysterio in the tree of woe. Miz lands a volley of kicks in the corner and then catapults Mysterio neck-first into the bottom rope. The action spills to the outside, and Miz slams Mysterio into the barricade before rolling him back into the ring. Miz locks in a rear chin lock on the mat, but Mysterio fights back to his feet and breaks the hold with elbow shots to the gut. Miz goes after Dominik, but Dominik lands a shot behind the referee’s back. Miz levels Mysterio with a big boot, but Mysterio catches him with a back elbow shot. Mysterio posts Miz in the corner, but Miz goes for a sunset flip, but Mysterio rolls through and rolls up Miz for a two count. Miz whips Mysterio to the apron, but Mysterio this a slingshot sunset flip, but Miz rolls through into a low DDT for a two count of his own. Mysterio ducks a Big Boot and blocks a Skull Crushing Finale. Mysterio hits the 619 and heads up top, but Miz rolls out of the ring. Miz grabs a steel chair, but Mysterio flies over the top rope and takes out Miz on the outside. Miz fakes a chair attack from Dominik to get Dominik ejected from ringside, but when Miz heads back to the ring, Mysterio catches him with a rollup for the three count. After the match, Miz attacks Mysterio, but Dominik charges back to the ring and teams up with Rey to dispatch Miz.

Match Result: Rey Mysterio defeats the Miz with a roll up pin.

Match Length: 9:23

Slimmer’s Rating: **¾

The Kickoff Show finishes up with a video package for Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg followed by a video package for the Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE Championship.



Universal Championship Match

Roman Reigns (Champion) w/ Paul Heyman vs. Goldberg



Reigns and Goldberg lock up to start, and Goldberg begins to take control, but Reigns catches Goldberg with a stiff shot to the jaw. Reigns head butts Goldberg and tosses him to the outside. Reigns slams Goldberg’s head into the announce table, but Goldberg fights back and whips Reigns into the barricade. Goldberg rolls Reigns back into the ring but immediately eats a right hand. Reigns hits the ropes and charges at Goldberg, but Goldberg catches him with a spear. Goldberg sets up for the Jackhammer, but Reigns counters into a uranage. Reigns follows up with the Superman punch and goes for a spear, but Goldberg catches Reigns with a second spear of his own. Goldberg again goes for the Jackhammer, but Reigns counters into the guillotine. Goldberg drives Reigns into the corner, but Reigns maintains the hold and drags Goldberg down to the mat. Goldberg refuses to tap, but he passes out in the guillotine, and the referee calls for the bell.

Match Result: Roman Reigns defeats Goldberg with the guillotine.

Match Length: 6:02

Slimmer’s Rating: **½



Elimination Chamber Match for the Raw Women’s Championship Number One Contendership

Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Liv Morgan vs. Doudrop vs. Nikki A.S.H. vs. Alexa Bliss



Morgan and Nikki start the match. Nikki send Morgan between the ropes and slams her to the steel, but Morgan fights back and whips Nikki into Bliss’ pod. Nikki fights back and whips Morgan into the chains before spinning her into the ring post. Nikki repeatedly slams Morgan’s head into the steel. DOUDROP ENTERS THE MATCH AT #3. Nikki proposes an alliance with Doudrop, but Doudrop head butts Nikki and then splashes her against the chains. Doudrop delivers a running senton to Morgan on the steel and then grinds Morgan’s face against the chains. RHEA RIPLEY ENTERS THE MATCH AT #4. Ripley heads right for Nikki, but Doudrop cuts her off. Ripley levels Doudrop as Nikki climbs the chains to flee Ripley. Ripley climbs up the chains next to Nikki and slams Nikki’s head into the chains, causing Nikki to fall backward onto Morgan and Doudrop. Ripley drags Nikki back into the ring, hits the Riptide, and gets the three count for the first elimination. ALEXA BLISS ENTERS THE MATCH AT #5. Bliss levels Morgan with a shoulder tackle and then lands a drop kick to Ripley. Bliss connects with double knees to Morgan, but Morgan fights back with a double stomp to the back. Doudrop heads up to the second rope, but Morgan catches her with a sunset flip powerbomb for the second elimination. BIANCA BELAIR ENTERS THE MATCH AT #6. Morgan connects with a knee shot to Belair over the top rope, but Belair hits a ONE-ARM guerilla press slam. Belair squares off with Ripley in the middle of the ring and temporarily team up against Morgan and Bliss. Belair and Ripley hit stereo delayed vertical suplexes on Morgan and Bliss before brawling with each other. Bliss levels Morgan and heads up top for Twisted Bliss and the third elimination. Ripley goes for the Riptide on Bliss, but Bliss floats over. Belair hits Ripley with the KOD and gets the fourth elimination. The final two competitors are Bianca Belair and Alexa Bliss. Belair slingshots Bliss off the top rope and powerbombs her into the chains. Belair dumps Bliss into the ring and goes for a 450 splash from the top, but Bliss rolls out of the way. Bliss goes for a DDT, but Belair handsprings out of it. Bliss rolls up Belair but only gets a two count. Belair hit Bliss with the KOD and gets the three count to win the match.

Match Result: Bianca Belair wins the Elimination Chamber Match, last eliminating Alexa Bliss.

Match Length: 15:25

Slimmer’s Rating: ***¼



Tag Team Match

Ronda Rousey & Naomi vs. Charlotte Flair & Sonya Deville



Rousey will have one arm tied behind her back for the entire match. Rousey start the match against Deville, and Deville immediately removes her sling, revealing that she has two fully functional arms. Rousey connects with a knee to the face, so Deville makes the tag to Flair. Rousey heads right for Flair, so Flair makes the quick tag back to Deville. Rousey makes the tag to Naomi, and Naomi splashes Deville in the corner. Deville fights back and hits an inverted DDT off the second rope. Naomi ducks a clothesline and slams Deville’s face into the top turnbuckle. Rousey hits a one-arm judo throw and goes for an arm bar, but Flair makes the save and whips Rousey’s free arm into the turnbuckle. Flair gets the tag and works over Rousey in the corner. Flair locks in a hammer lock on the mat and connects with a volley of forearm shots to the back of Rousey’s neck. Deville gets the tag as Flair wrenches Rousey’s free arm over the top rope. Deville works over Rousey in the corner and makes the quick tag back to Flair. Flair knocks Naomi off the apron and then continues to work over Rousey in the corner. Flair continues her assault on Rousey’s free arm, but Rousey breaks free long enough to make the hot tag to Naomi. Naomi lands a springboard head kick to Flair and follows up with a plancha to Flair on the outside. The action returns to the ring and Flair goes for the Figure Four, but Rousey makes the save. Deville gets the tag and levels Naomi with a running knee shot. Naomi makes the tag to Rousey, and Rousey hits a one-arm Piper’s Pit. Rousey locks in an arm bar with one arm, and Deville has no choice but to tap.

Match Result: Ronda Rousey defeats Sonya Deville with an arm bar.

Match Length: 9:09

Slimmer’s Rating: ***



Falls Count Anywhere Match

Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss w/ Happy Corbin



Corbin charges into the ring as soon as the bell rings to double team McIntyre, which is totally legal in this match. McIntyre clotheslines Moss to the outside, but Corbin catches him with a clothesline from behind. McIntyre chases Corbin up the ramp and to the back. Moss attacks McIntyre on the stage, but McIntyre slams Moss into the LED board. McIntyre looks to powerbomb Moss off the stage, but Corbin emerges from the back to make the save. Moss and Corbin hits a double team slam on the ramp, and Moss follows up with a fallaway slam on the ramp for a two count. The action returns to the ring, and McIntyre hits a SICK inverted Alabama Slamma that drives Moss head-first into the mat. Oh god, the replay is horrifying. It looks like Moss should have pancaked flat on his chest, but he over-rotated and landed right on the top of his head. Moss is able to get to his feet, and the action again spills to the outside. McIntyre launches Moss across the announce table, but Corbin drops McIntyre with a chair shot. Moss and Corbin whip McIntyre through the barricade, and then Moss rolls McIntyre back into the ring. McIntyre regains control and hits a superplex from the top rope for a two count. Corbin narrowly avoids a SWORD SHOT from McIntyre, but McIntyre follows up with a Claymore to Moss for the three count.

Match Result: Drew McIntyre defeats Madcap Moss with the Claymore.

Match Length: ***½

Slimmer’s Rating: 9:11



Raw Women’s Championship Match

Becky Lynch (Champion) vs. Lita



Lynch goes for the Disarm-her as soon as the bell rings, but Lita breaks free. Lita blocks a punch and lands a punch of her own. Lita hits a hurricanrana and goes for the Twist of Fate, but Lynch shoves Lita to the corner to block. Lynch grabs Lita by the hair and snaps her neck onto the top rope. Lynch chokes Lita across the second rope and then hits a leg drop from the second rope for a two count. Lita fights back and rolls Lynch into position for the ground and pound offense. Lynch regains control and hits the Bexploder. Lynch hits a second Bexploder and seems to be firmly in control. Lynch goes for a third consecutive Bexploder, but Lita counters into a DDT. Lita and Lynch slug it out in the middle of the ring before Lita connects with a crossbody from the second rope for a two count. Lita sets up for the Twist of Fate, but Lynch blocks and rolls up Lita for a two count of her own. Lita locks in a modified sleeper, but Lynch rolls to the ropes to force the break. Lita hits a powerbomb out of the corner and heads up top to set up for the moonsault, but Lynch rolls out of the ring. Lita slams Lynch’s head into the announce table and then into the ring apron. Lynch snaps Lita’s neck onto the top rope and heads up top, but Lita hits the Stratusphere in a very cool nod to her most famous rival. Lita hits a DDT and heads up top, but Lynch pulls her back to the mat and locks in the Disarm-her. Lita makes it to the ropes to break the hold, but Lynch immediately hits the Manhandle Slam, but Lita gets her foot on the ropes to break the count. Lynch heads up top and goes for a moonsault, but Lita rolls out of the way. Lita hits the Twist of Fate and follows up with a moonsault from the top for a looong two count. Lynch gets back to her feet and hits the Manhandle Slam to finally get the three count.

Match Result: Becky Lynch defeats Lita with the Manhandle Slam.

Match Length: 12:19

Slimmer’s Rating: ****



SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match

The Usos(Champions) vs. The Viking Raiders



The Usos attack the Viking Raiders during their entrance, so the Viking Raiders will not be able to compete tonight.

Match Result: N/A

Match Length: N/A

Slimmer’s Rating: N/A



Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE Championship

Bobby Lashley (Champion) vs. Brock Lesnar vs. AJ Styles vs. Riddle vs. Seth Rollins vs. Austin Theory



Rollins and Theory start the match. Theory mocks Rollins, which probably isn’t a good life decision. Theory catches Rollins in a standing head lock, but Rollins breaks free and drops Theory with the Sling Blade. Rollins goes for a splash in the corner, but Theory evades, and Rollins slams face-first into the top turnbuckle. Theory hit a fisherman’s suplex and gets a two count. Rollins gets back to his feet and whips Theory out to the steel. Rollins slams Theory into the chains and wrenches his arm around the chains. Rollins powerbombs Theory THROUGH THE POD DOOR AND INTO LASHLEY’S POD!!! Lashley hit the other side of his pod hard and is down on the steel. It looks like Lashley was looking at Lesnar and didn’t see the impact coming. Medical personnel and WWE officials check on Lashley as RIDDLE ENTERS THE MATCH AT #3. Rollins brawls with Riddle as the medical personnel help Lashley out of the chamber. AJ STYLES ENTERS THE MATCH AT #4. Styles hits Riddle with a sit-out facebuster and catches Rollins with a Rack Bomb for at two count. Styles takes Riddle up top, but Rollins pulls Styles away from Riddle. Styles rejoins Rollins on the second rope, but Theory slides under them for a double powerbomb. Riddle connect with a Floating Bro to Theory and gets a two count. Riddle delivers a double Orton-style rope-assisted DDT to Theory and Styles, but it’s time for the next competitor to enter the match. Lashley’s pod is selected, but Lashley has already been taken to the back. It looks like Lesnar is going to have to wait a few more minute to enter the match, but instead Lesnar kicks his way out of his pod and enters the match early. F5 to Rollins for the first elimination followed immediately by an F5 to Riddle for the second elimination. We’re told that Lashley is in the concussion protocol in the back and will not be returning to the match. F5 to Styles for the third elimination, and now we’re down to Lesnar and Theory. Theory runs from Lesnar but gets trapped in a pod. Lesnar kicks his way into the pod and suplexes Theory on the steel. Theory low blows Lesnar, but again, that feels like a poor life decision. Theory tosses Lesnar back into the ring but only gets a two count. And now Lesnar is PISSED. Theory climbs to the top of the cage, but Lesnar scales the cage at an alarming rage and pulls Theory to the top of a pod. Lesnar repeatedly slams Theory into the plexiglass above the pod. F5 FROM THE TOP OF THE POD TO THE STEEL!!! That… was not the way for poor Austin Theory. Lesnar rolls Theory back into the ring and gets the three count.

Match Result: Brock Lesnar wins the Elimination Chamber Match, last eliminating Austin Theory.

Match Length: 14:57

Slimmer’s Rating: ****¼